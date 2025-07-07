How is Saif Ali Khan related to Bhopal's Nawab Hamidullah Khan's property and what's the dispute? Know MP HC's order

Saif Ali Khan and his family have suffered a big blow in the long-running dispute over his ancestral property of Bhopal’s Nawab Hamidullah Khan. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a significant decision in the ongoing matter. A fresh hearing of the case has been ordered by the Jabalpur Bench, and the final decision will decide what the Jewel Thief actor and his family get.

What is the decision of the Jabalpur Bench?

According to reports by India TV, the Jabalpur Bench has cancelled the 25-year-old decision given by the Bhopal trial court and ordered a fresh hearing of the case. The order requests that the court render a new decision on the property dispute within one year.

How is this property related to Saif Ali Khan?

The property in question belongs to Saif Ali Khan’s great-grandmother, Sajida Sultan.

What is the dispute all about?

Earlier, the trial court had given the entire property to Sajida Sultan (great-grandmother) of Saif Ali Khan. She is the daughter of the Nawab’s elder Begum. The dispute started when other heirs of Nawab Hamidullah Khan challenged the court’s decision. They demanded an equitable division of property under Muslim Personal Law.

According to High Court Lawyer Harshit Bari, this case will now be heard again, and the new decision will decide who will get the rights to Nawab’s property worth billions and how much.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Talking about his work front, Saif was last seen in Netflix’s thriller film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. He has a couple of exciting films in his kitty now. He has Go Goa Gone 2, which is directed by Raj & DK alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite after 17 years for an exciting thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been officially titled Haiwaan, meaning beast in English, if sources close to Hindustan Times are to be believed. It is said to promise an edge-of-the-seat experience.

