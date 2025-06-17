Aruna Irani reveals aftermath of not undergoing chemotherapy after her breast cancer diagnosis

Veteran actress Aruna Irani has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years. Apart from her successful professional life, the actress's health had not been well for a few years. In a recent interview, the actress disclosed getting diagnosed with cancer twice in 5 years. She even disclosed why she didn't choose chemotherapy for the first time and what the aftermath of this decision was.

Aruna Irani reveals her first breast cancer diagnosis

In conversation with Lehren, Aruna Irani revealed being diagnosed with cancer twice. Revealing how she learned about the diagnosis, the veteran actor said, "Aise hi ek din shooting kar rahi thi pata nahi muje kaise pata chala. Maine bola muje kuch lag rha hai (One day while I was shooting, I suddenly felt that something was wrong)."

The Bombay to Goa actress recalled visiting a doctor who initially assured her that it wasn't cancer. However, after she insisted on the truth, the doctor informed her that there was a small lump. It was later confirmed that she had breast cancer, and she underwent surgery, which went well. Aruna mentioned that she wasn't scared when she first learned about the diagnosis before her surgery.

Aruna Irani reveals why she didn't undergo chemotherapy

Just four days after her surgery, Aruna resumed shooting. She explained that in 2015, the doctor advised her to undergo chemotherapy. However, since chemotherapy treatments were not as advanced at that time, she recounted the side effects, including darkening skin and hair loss. Because she was working and didn't want to appear different in various scenes, she decided not to undergo chemotherapy.

Aruna revealed that she wasn't ready for these consequences, so she asked the doctor to suggest an alternative method. The doctor prescribed the actress a tablet to be taken twice a day for 5 years. Aruna revealed that she used to get regular check-ups every 6-8 months.

Aruna reveals being diagnosed with breast cancer for the 2nd time

She revealed that once she visited the doctor in 2020, she learned that her breast cancer had returned. She said, "Dobara ho gaya cancer. Same jagah pe breast mei hi hua. (Again, I got cancer, at the same place in the breast)."

In February 2020, Aruna underwent surgery again, and the doctor strictly advised her to undergo chemotherapy and radiation. This time, she chose to go through chemotherapy again, and she eventually got better.

Workwise, Aruna Irani has been a part of numerous films and shows throughout her extensive acting career. She was recently seen in Kesari Veer.

