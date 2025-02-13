Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release India Box Office Week 1: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's movie nets RECORD-BREAKING Rs 26 crore in 7 days

The re-release culture in India has gained significant momentum, and the latest film to benefit from this trend is Sanam Teri Kasam. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama was a box-office disappointment, collecting only ₹8 crore in its lifetime. However, in a pleasant turn of events, its re-release has struck a chord with audiences, amassing ₹26 crore within just seven days. With this momentum, the film is projected to end its second outing somewhere around ₹50 crore, officially turning its status from flop to hit.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in lead roles. The former plays a brooding ex-convict and a lawyer who meets Saru (Hocane), a simple girl from a conservative family. Their mismatched encounter leads to a heartfelt romance that ends tragically, tugging at the emotions of viewers.

After bombing at the box office in its original run, the film slowly made its way into the hearts of audiences via OTT and TV viewing, making it a cult phenomenon.

Social media is being credited for playing a crucial role in reviving its popularity, with persistent discussions and fan campaigns pushing audiences to revisit the film on the big screen.

Sanam Teri Kasam Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day Net India Collections Day 1 ₹4 crore Day 2 ₹5.25 crore Day 3 ₹5.75 crore Day 4 ₹3.15 crore Day 5 ₹2.85 crore Day 6 ₹2.75 crore Day 7 ₹2.40 crore Total ₹26 crore

The re-release wave started gaining traction in a big way with 2011's Rockstar, which enjoyed immense success during its second run at the domestic box office in May 2024. Since then, other films like Laila Majnu, Tumbbad, and Kal Ho Naa Ho have performed well upon re-release, proving that nostalgia-driven offerings have a strong appeal.

With Sanam Teri Kasam achieving unexpected success, we’d like to know which past films our readers wish to see on the big screen next.

For the record, Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works, with reports suggesting the film could grace cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2026.