Salman Khan’s intense prep at 60 for upcoming war drama on Galwan Valley conflict will leave you amazed, details

It was just a couple of days back that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Salman Khan will begin shooting for his next in July 2025. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the novel India's Most Fearless 3, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict. Prior to the shoot, the latest report about the superstar's intense workout has surfaced, which is bound to leave you stunned.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is set to undergo an inspiring physical and emotional transformation for the film. The report claims that the film is not just another film for the superstar but a 'mission.'

A source close to the development informed the publication that the superstar is committed to an intense training regimen, noting the high-altitude challenges of shooting in Leh and the physical demands of portraying an Army officer like Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu.

"He's not just preparing to carry the weight of the uniform - he's carrying the weight of the story. The AK-47 he'll be seen with is symbolic, but the real test is enduring the thinner air, long shoots, and rugged terrain. This prep isn't just physical; it's about doing justice to a national hero," the source said.



According to the source, the superstar is approaching the role with utmost sincerity, realizing the responsibility of portraying someone like Colonel Babu. The source noted that it is not just about getting the physicality right, but about honoring a legacy.

"He's training not just for the camera, but out of respect for every soldier who serves the nation," the source added.

According to the report, Jio Studios is currently in advanced discussions to join the project as a production partner, ensuring the massive scale and support it deserves. The shooting for the film will begin in July 2025, and a theatrical release is being planned for the first half of 2026.

For the unversed, Salman will be seen playing the role of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the valiant officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who sacrificed his life for the nation. He was posthumously honored with the Maha Vir Chakra.

