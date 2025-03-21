Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl reveals reason for being single after breakup; admits he likes spending time with actress

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen’s bond continues to grab attention despite their breakup years ago. Often spotted together, they remain close friends. Opening up about his single status, Rohman shared that many still assume he's with the Aarya actress due to her stature. He admitted enjoying her company and questioned why one should distance themselves from a relationship that ended without issues.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rohman Shawl addressed his frequent appearances alongside Sushmita Sen, despite their past relationship. While they have moved on, he continues to accompany her purely as a friend. He shared, “I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it?”

The actor also revealed that, despite being single, many still assume he is with the Taali actress due to their past association. “I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me,” he added.

Rohman also emphasized his strong belief in love and relationships, expressing that he thrives in partnerships that inspire and motivate him.

He further reflected on his journey, sharing how his career took an unexpected turn after being linked to Sushmita Sen. Having started as a model in Delhi in 2013, he worked his way to the top before moving to Mumbai.

Advertisement

At the time, acting wasn’t on his radar, but once his name became associated with Sushmita, many assumed he would leave modeling behind for films. This perception led to a decline in offers, as people questioned why he would continue in the industry.

The Amaran actor expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to witness Sushmita Sen in action on the sets of Aarya and Taali. Watching her perform firsthand was a learning experience, allowing him to absorb valuable insights just by observing. The actor talked about the importance of having someone in life who serves as a source of inspiration and growth.

Rohman Shawl, who ventured into Tamil cinema with Amaran, reflected on his experience playing a negative role. He shared that he found portraying an antagonist to be both challenging and rewarding, aiming to leave a strong impression on the audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!