EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are moving in together; scouting for properties

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Farzi director Raj Nidimoru’s public appearance and lovey-dovey social media posts have ignited speculation about a potential romantic relationship between the two. While the two have not confirmed it officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the two are planning to get into a live-in relationship. Also, Raj is officially divorced from his wife Shhyamali De in 2022.

Advertisement

A source in the know informs, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced to Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.”

Raj and Samantha’s first appearance together

Samantha and Raj were spotted hanging out at a pickleball tournament, where Samantha owns the Chennai Super Champs team. They’re holding hands, which further confirms dating rumors

Is Raj Nidimoru still married?

Raj got divorced with Shhyamali De in 2022. They tied the knot in 2015. Raj fell in love with Samatha during the shooting of Citadel.

Who is Samantha’s first husband?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya, and they officially ended their marriage in 2021. After 4 years of their marriage, they parted ways for reasons best known to them. Sharing an official statement, the couple wrote, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.”

Advertisement

Who is Naga Chaitanya’s second wife?

Naga Chaitanya has moved on in his life and is now happily married to Sobhita Dhulipala. They traditionally tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Who is Shhyamali De? Meet Farzi director Raj Nidimoru’s wife, an assistant director in films and mother of their daughter