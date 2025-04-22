Jewel Thief star Jaideep Ahlawat recalls realizing his popularity after Gangs of Wasseypur had 'blown up'; 'there was a party...'

Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 25. Now, ahead of its release, Jaideep Ahlawat recalls the time when he realized his popularity after Gangs of Wasseypur had 'blown up'.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Jaideep Ahlawat recalls the incident and said, “I remember there was a party happening for Wasseypur. I thought it was an intimate event and I wasn’t needed.”

He added, “Anurag (Kashyap) called me and asked ‘Where are you? These media people are all burdening me with questions about you. Come fast’. Only then did I realise it had blown up.”

Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur has earned cult status over the years. The film was released in 2012 and the gritty two-part crime saga, co-written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Huma Qureshi.

The film's raw portrayal of power struggles, revenge, and coal mafia politics left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Now, this iconic piece of storytelling is available to stream on both Netflix and JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins promises a high-stakes adventure and revolves on a brilliant con man tasked with stealing the elusive African Red Sun diamond. The film is led by Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and delves into a tense world of mind games, twists, and daring pursuits.

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and marks Siddharth Anand’s OTT debut as a producer. It is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The synopsis of the film read, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

