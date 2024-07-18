10 best Squid Game quotes to remember while waiting for season 2

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed. The dialogues in Squid Game are amazingly crafted, blending tension and emotion. They reveal deep character insights and drive the gripping narrative. Here are 10 best Squid Game quotes.

10 unforgettable Squid Game quotes

Il Nam: Life is like a game. There are many players. If you don’t play with them, they’ll play with you.

Il Nam is the oldest player in the game and is later revealed to be the overarching villain of the series. He is the mastermind behind the whole game so it only makes sense that he values the lives of others as a game.

Il Nam: Do you know what someone with no money has in common with someone with too much money? Living is no fun for them.

This dialogue is the essence of Squid Game. The show comments on the wealth disparity between the ultra-rich and the poor and shows how life is no fun for either but for completely different reasons. While the poor struggle to make a living the wealthy have everything they could have ever wished for.

Player 322: I don’t have a home to go back to. In here, I stand a chance at least. But out there? I got nothing out there.

Player 322’s dialogue really shows the stakes for which the contestants agreed to play. Even if continuing to play the game might mean death, they still agree to continue as have nothing else.

Il Nam: Doing something is always more fun than just watching.

While Il Nam is the mastermind behind the game, he also joins in as the contestant and becomes a part of the game itself. He is not only a spectator but also a player who manipulates the game and others' feelings.

Sang Woo: When we were kids, we would play just like this and our moms would call us in for dinner. But no one calls us anymore.

This displays the duality of adulthood and the situation that the contestants face. While we are children, we have the comfort of our parents and elders. As we grow older, we are on our own.

On the other hand, even though the games played by the contestants are nostalgic, the outcome is tragic.

Ali: You’re alive. That is what matters.

Ali’s dialogue shows the desperation of survival and what it means to be alive. At the end of everything, if you do survive, then that’s all that matters.

Deok Su: It doesn’t matter how tough you are, you are not going to win on your own.

Deok Su initially comes off as the bad guy who is a bully and has power over all the contestants. But at the end of the day, barring his crimes and violence, he too has the motive of survival and earning money.

Deok Su:This is Hell. What are the rules in Hell?

Deok Su soon realizes that there are no rules in while the contestants play the game. The only rule is survival. His lines become iconic as they resonate with what the audience feels.

Gi Hun: How much is the truth? And how much is a lie?

Gi Hun is the main protagonist of the show who is shown to have a balance between the barbaric survival instinct and the human emotions. Gi Hun questions how much the contestants really know about what is going on which is also symbolic of how the common public doesn’t really know what goes on.

Sae Byeok: You don’t trust people because they are trustworthy. You do it because you have nothing else to rely on.

Sae Byeok’s dialogue highlights the importance of relying on each other as a society. Even when we are not sure if someone is trustworthy or not, we inevitably have to rely on them.

More about Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean thriller series by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The series captivated a global audience upon its release in 2021. The story is set against the backdrop of economic hardships and follows desperate participants who compete in children's games for a chance to win a massive cash prize.

The games played by the contestants are both nostalgic and sinister. While there is an innocence of childhood games there is also the brutal reality of survival.

Moreover, the series delves explores deep societal issues and expands on the the lengths to which people can go when faced with dire financial circumstances.

Beyond its thrilling premise, Squid Game critiques socio-economic inequality, greed, and the dehumanizing effects of financial desperation. It paints a stark picture of a world where the wealthy exploit the vulnerable for entertainment, drawing eerie parallels to contemporary society.

Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha Joon will be returning in the second season as well.

