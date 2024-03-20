10 movies like Parasite: The Handmaiden, The Housemaid and more
Let’s check out movies like Parasite that provide the same thrill and delve into deeper themes of society.
Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece, Parasite, sent shockwaves through the cinematic world with its scathing social commentary and gripping storytelling. Let’s check out a few movies like Parasite that capture the essence of the movie while also having their own unique perspectives and narratives.
Parasite became a worldwide phenomenon during its release, which put South Korean cinema on the global map. Moreover, it managed to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. If you're craving more films that delve into the complexities of class divide, societal critique, and intricate narratives, look no further. We have curated a list of films that have equally interesting stories while offering a unique plot.
10 Korean movies like Parasite
1. Mother
- Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo, Chan Woo Hi
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Netflix
From the director of Parasite itself, the movie will stay with one for days. In Mother, Bong Joon Ho explores the depths of maternal love and desperation as a mother fights to prove her son's innocence in a murder case. The film's compelling narrative and nuanced performances make it a must-watch for fans of Parasite.
2. The Housemaid
- Cast: Lee Eun Shim, Kim Jin Kyu, Ju Jeung Ryu
- Director: Kim Ki Young
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Release year: 1960
- Where to watch: Criterion Channel
Kim Ki Young's The Housemaid is a classic Korean film that predates Parasite in its exploration of class tensions within a household. The film's gripping storyline and stark portrayal of power dynamics make it a captivating watch. It remains one of the movies that was way ahead of its time while dealing with issues in the present context.
3. A Hard Day
- Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Jin Woong, Jeong Man Sik
- Director: Kim Seong Hun
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
A Hard Day is a relentless thriller that follows a detective's descent into chaos after a hit-and-run accident. With its intense action sequences and morally ambiguous characters, this film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
4. Oldboy
Cast: Choi Min Sik, Yu Ji Tae, Kang Hye Jung
Director: Park Chan-wook
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery
Release year: 2003
Where to watch: Netflix
Park Chan Wook's Oldboy is a visceral and thought-provoking masterpiece that explores themes of vengeance and redemption. The film's mind-bending plot twists and stunning cinematography have cemented its status as a modern classic.
5. The Handmaiden
- Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo
- Director: Park Chan-wook
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
The Handmaiden is a visually stunning and erotically charged thriller set in colonial-era Korea. Directed by Park Chan Wook, this film weaves a tale of deception, desire, and betrayal that will leave you mesmerized.
6. Burning
- Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo, Moong Sung Guen
- Director: Lee Chang Dong
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: Netflix
Lee Chang Dong's Burning is a haunting and atmospheric film that explores the dark undercurrents of obsession and jealousy. With its ambiguous plot and compelling performances, this film is sure to linger in your mind long after the credits roll.
7. Decision to Leave
- Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae Il, Lee Jung Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo
- Director: Park Chan Wook
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Mystery
- Release year: 2022
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Decision to Leave is a recent South Korean movie that follows a detective who investigates the murder of a victim. It leads him to find the man’s mistress, who is a Chinese immigrant woman, and ends up developing feelings for her as time goes by. The complex relationships definitely force one to think of situations in a different light.
8. I Saw the Devil
Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, Kim Jee Woon, Oh San Ha
Director: Kim Jee Woon
IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Release year: 2010
Where to watch: Netflix
I Saw the Devil is a gripping and brutal thriller that follows a secret agent's quest for revenge against a sadistic serial killer. With its intense action sequences and moral ambiguity, this film is not for the faint of heart.
9. Memories of Murder
- Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roe Ha
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Memories of Murder is based on the true story of South Korea's first serial murders. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, this film is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful crime dramas.
10. Forgotten
Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun
Director: Jang Hang Jun
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Release year: 2017
Where to watch: Netflix
Forgotten is a mind-bending thriller that follows a man's search for the truth behind his brother's mysterious disappearance. With its twisty plot and suspenseful atmosphere, this film will keep you guessing until the very end.
From tense thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, these ten movies like Parasite offer captivating narratives and insightful explorations of societal complexities. Whether you're drawn to tales of vengeance, family dynamics, or moral ambiguity, there's something on this list for every cinephile seeking the next cinematic masterpiece.