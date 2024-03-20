Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece, Parasite, sent shockwaves through the cinematic world with its scathing social commentary and gripping storytelling. Let’s check out a few movies like Parasite that capture the essence of the movie while also having their own unique perspectives and narratives.

Parasite became a worldwide phenomenon during its release, which put South Korean cinema on the global map. Moreover, it managed to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. If you're craving more films that delve into the complexities of class divide, societal critique, and intricate narratives, look no further. We have curated a list of films that have equally interesting stories while offering a unique plot.

10 Korean movies like Parasite

1. Mother

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo, Chan Woo Hi

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2009

Where to watch: Netflix

From the director of Parasite itself, the movie will stay with one for days. In Mother, Bong Joon Ho explores the depths of maternal love and desperation as a mother fights to prove her son's innocence in a murder case. The film's compelling narrative and nuanced performances make it a must-watch for fans of Parasite.

2. The Housemaid

Cast: Lee Eun Shim, Kim Jin Kyu, Ju Jeung Ryu

Director: Kim Ki Young

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release year: 1960

Where to watch: Criterion Channel

Kim Ki Young's The Housemaid is a classic Korean film that predates Parasite in its exploration of class tensions within a household. The film's gripping storyline and stark portrayal of power dynamics make it a captivating watch. It remains one of the movies that was way ahead of its time while dealing with issues in the present context.

3. A Hard Day

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Jin Woong, Jeong Man Sik

Director: Kim Seong Hun

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

A Hard Day is a relentless thriller that follows a detective's descent into chaos after a hit-and-run accident. With its intense action sequences and morally ambiguous characters, this film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. Oldboy

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Yu Ji Tae, Kang Hye Jung

Director: Park Chan-wook

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Netflix

Park Chan Wook's Oldboy is a visceral and thought-provoking masterpiece that explores themes of vengeance and redemption. The film's mind-bending plot twists and stunning cinematography have cemented its status as a modern classic.

5. The Handmaiden

Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo

Director: Park Chan-wook

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

The Handmaiden is a visually stunning and erotically charged thriller set in colonial-era Korea. Directed by Park Chan Wook, this film weaves a tale of deception, desire, and betrayal that will leave you mesmerized.

6. Burning

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo, Moong Sung Guen

Director: Lee Chang Dong

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Netflix

Lee Chang Dong's Burning is a haunting and atmospheric film that explores the dark undercurrents of obsession and jealousy. With its ambiguous plot and compelling performances, this film is sure to linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

7. Decision to Leave

Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae Il, Lee Jung Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo

Director: Park Chan Wook

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Mystery

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Decision to Leave is a recent South Korean movie that follows a detective who investigates the murder of a victim. It leads him to find the man’s mistress, who is a Chinese immigrant woman, and ends up developing feelings for her as time goes by. The complex relationships definitely force one to think of situations in a different light.

8. I Saw the Devil

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, Kim Jee Woon, Oh San Ha

Director: Kim Jee Woon

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release year: 2010

Where to watch: Netflix

I Saw the Devil is a gripping and brutal thriller that follows a secret agent's quest for revenge against a sadistic serial killer. With its intense action sequences and moral ambiguity, this film is not for the faint of heart.

9. Memories of Murder

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roe Ha

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Memories of Murder is based on the true story of South Korea's first serial murders. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, this film is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful crime dramas.

10. Forgotten

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun

Director: Jang Hang Jun

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

Forgotten is a mind-bending thriller that follows a man's search for the truth behind his brother's mysterious disappearance. With its twisty plot and suspenseful atmosphere, this film will keep you guessing until the very end.

From tense thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, these ten movies like Parasite offer captivating narratives and insightful explorations of societal complexities. Whether you're drawn to tales of vengeance, family dynamics, or moral ambiguity, there's something on this list for every cinephile seeking the next cinematic masterpiece.