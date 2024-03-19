Directed by Park Chan Wook, Oldboy remains one of the most critically acclaimed masterpieces that depicts the story of revenge. Safe to say that it is one of the few movies that paved the way for Korean cinema to receive international recognition. Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino also praised the movie when it won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Delve into the depths of revenge and redemption with movies like Oldboy, where every twist and turn leaves you on the edge of your seat

The movie is the second installment of the Vengeance trilogy, where Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance was the first release and Lady Vengeance was the last one. The plot of the movie follows Oh Dae Su, who was imprisoned for 15 years for no good reason. However, as soon as he is released, he must find his captor within a short span of time. Choi Min Sik takes on the lead role alongside Yoo Ji Tae and Kang Hye Jung.

Without further ado, let’s check out movies like Oldboy that should be on your watchlist.

10 Korean movies like Oldboy for thriller enthusiasts

1. The Chaser (2008)

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Ha Jung Woo, Seo Young Hee

Director: Na Hong Jin

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Vudu

In The Chaser, a former detective turned pimp embarks on a relentless pursuit to save his girls from a serial killer. With its gritty realism and relentless tension, this South Korean thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Cast: Won Bin, Kim Sae Ron, Kim Tae Hoon

Director: Lee Jeong Beom

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Netflix

This action-packed thriller follows a mysterious pawnshop owner with a dark past who goes on a vengeful rampage when a young girl he cares for is kidnapped. With its intense action sequences and emotional depth, The Man from Nowhere is a must-watch for fans of Oldboy.

3. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Shin Ha Kyun, Bae Doona

Director: Park Chan Wook

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2002

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by the same visionary filmmaker behind Oldboy, serving as the first installment of the Vengeance Trilogy, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is a dark and haunting tale of revenge and redemption. When a deaf-mute man's sister falls ill, he becomes entangled in a desperate scheme that spirals into tragedy.

4. I Saw the Devil (2010)

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, Oh San Ha

Director: Kim Jee Woon

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Netflix

I Saw the Devil follows a secret agent who seeks revenge on a serial killer responsible for his fiancée's murder. As he delves deeper into darkness, the lines between justice and vengeance blur in this harrowing cat-and-mouse game.

5. The Villainess (2017)

Cast: Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun

Director: Jung Byung-gil

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

In The Villainess, a trained assassin seeks revenge against those who destroyed her life. With breathtaking action sequences and a compelling narrative, this South Korean film offers a thrilling ride reminiscent of Oldboy.

6. Lady Vengeance (2005)

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Choi Min Sik

Director: Park Chan Wook

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Park Chan Wook, Lady Vengeance is the last installment of the Vengence trilogy. The film tells the story of a woman seeking vengeance after being wrongfully imprisoned for 13 years. With its striking visuals and complex characters, this film is a compelling exploration of morality and justice.

7. No Mercy (2019)

Cast: Lee Kyung Young, Park Se Wan, Lee Joon Hyuk

Director: Im Gyeong Taek

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

In No Mercy, a detective and a prosecutor team up to catch a serial killer who preys on women. As they delve deeper into the case, they confront their own dark secrets in this suspenseful thriller.

8. Burning (2018)

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo, Ok Ja Yeon,

Director: Lee Chang Dong

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Burning is a mesmerizing psychological thriller about a young man who becomes entangled in the lives of a mysterious woman and her enigmatic friend. With its slow-burning tension and thought-provoking themes, this film is a must-watch for fans of intricate storytelling.

9. Pieta (2012)

Cast: Lee Jung Jin, Cho Min Soo

Director: Kim Ki Duk

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: MUBI

Directed by Kim Ki Duk, Pieta delves into the dark world of loan sharks and their ruthless tactics. When a mysterious woman enters the life of a brutal enforcer, their relationship takes a twisted turn, leading to shocking revelations.

10. A Bittersweet Life (2005)

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Yeong Cheol, Shin Min Ah, Jin Goo

Director: Kim Jee Woon

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: Netflix

A Bittersweet Life tells the story of a devoted enforcer for a crime boss who faces a difficult choice between staying loyal or seeking revenge. This South Korean movie captivates viewers with its sleek direction and thrilling action scenes, delving deep into the themes of honor and betrayal.

If you're a fan of twisted storytelling, intense action, and dark themes then these 10 movies like Oldboy are sure to satisfy your craving for thrilling and thought-provoking cinema. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be immersed in a world of suspense and vengeance.