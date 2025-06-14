Kannappa trailer: 5 moments to not miss out from Vishnu Manchu starrer ft Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and more

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the trailer in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The 2-minute and 54-second-long trailer features a fantasy venture with stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and more in cameo appearances. Here are 5 key moments from the trailer that you should not miss out on.

5 moments from Kannappa trailer that you shouldn’t miss

1. Vishnu Manchu’s fiery action moments

As the Kannappa trailer dropped, the story is surely set to explore the lore of the title character, a devotee of god Shiva, which is based on a legend from Hinduism.

As the film takes place within a mythological setup, the action sequences mix raw intensity with elements of fantasy.

2. Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundhan’s romance

As Vishnu Manchu plays the role of Kannappa, the film has Preity Mukhundan playing his romantic interest. As the Aasa Kooda fame actress makes her way into the magnum opus, both actors manage to balance the romantic quotient in the movie.

3. Prabhas’ striking cameo

As multiple actors are appearing for a cameo appearance, many fans are eagerly awaiting Prabhas playing a character called Rudra. The actor appears to play a pivotal role in changing the once non-believer Kannappa into an ardent devotee of Shiva.

4. Mohanlal playing tribal warrior

Nearing the end of the trailer, Kannappa showcased Malayali superstar Mohanlal in a tribal warrior-like role. The actor was seen in a fierce look, which may have been a hit-or-miss moment for viewers.

While more details about his character haven’t been made, the trailer would likely have him as a sort of mentor to Kannappa.

5. Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar stands impressively throughout the entire trailer, making his presence as Lord Shiva. The film, which holds a strong narrative towards the Hindu god, has the Bollywood superstar appear with grace and serenity.

Kannappa is the upcoming fantasy film starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. The cinematic venture features the tale of a non-believer who transitions to become a devotee of the god.

Apart from the mentioned actors, the film has Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, and many more in key roles.

