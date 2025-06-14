Roshan Mathew kickstarts WWE-inspired movie Chatha Pacha with pooja event

Roshan Mathew recently hit the big screens with his film Ronth, co-starring with Dileesh Pothan. Now, the actor kickstarted his next venture in Malayalam cinema, which has a WWE inspiration.

The actor is soon set to appear in the movie, titled Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, which is inspired by the wrestling world of WWE. Sharing the glimpses from the pooja event, the Ulajh actor was seen alongside co-actors Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, and more.

The pictures unveiled by co-producer Shihan Shoukath had the caption, “Here’s a glimpse into the energy, emotions, and incredible people who kicked off Chatha Pacha with all heart. From the sacred pooja to the very first shot, it’s real, it’s happening, and it’s only just begun.”

“Grateful to our cast, crew, and some very special guests who came together to light the spark. Let the games begin,” he concluded.

See some glimpses from Chatha Pacha pooja

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of misfits who form a wrestling group in Fort Kochi. With each passing moment, the film focuses on the rivalry and hilarious fights all of them have, which leads them to bigger challenges.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the movie is co-written by him alongside Sanoop Thykoodam.

Talking about Roshan Mathew’s recent venture, Ronth is a crime drama flick featuring the story of two police officers assigned as partners for night patrolling. While one of them is a stoic and aged man, the dynamic has his partner as an idealistic youngster.

With friction existing because of their contradicting personalities, tensions arise between them. However, as the night patrol progresses, each incident leads to a unique bond.

How the night patrol forms a larger crime, both the officers’ careers are at stake, making them confront their deepest and darkest fears, is explored in the rest of the movie.

With Roshan and Dileesh in lead roles, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Arun Cherukavil, Sudhi Koppa, Krisha Kurup, Rajesh Madhavan, Mohammed Roshan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Shahi Kabir, who previously wrote the stories for Kunchacko Boban starrer Nayattu and Officer On Duty. The music was composed by Anil Johnson with Manesh Madhavan and Praveen Mangalath handling the camera and editing, respectively.

