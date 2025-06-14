Heavenly Ever After's Han Ji Min revealed first boyfriend's role in her 'stiffing' life and relationship with sister

Love life is not an easy topic for celebrities to discuss on camera, owing to the unpredictable public reaction it will generate. However, actress Han Ji Min showed her unfiltered side and opened up about her first relationship during her recent appearance in Baek Eun-ha’s Give and Take YouTube channel on June 13. Her candid conversation with the host showed her genuine and confident side. Read to know how her first beau changed her life.

Han Ji Min's opens up about first boyfriend's role in life

After the conclusion of Han Ji Min's latest work, Netflix's Heavenly Ever After, she joined Baek Eun Ha for a light-hearted conversation regarding her professional and personal life. Han Ji Min attributed her personal growth to her acting career and her first romantic relationship. Talking about her old self, she said, “I used to build high walls around myself with my own rules," which led her to be distant from her own sister as well.

She credited her first relationship for helping her bond with her sister and become more expressive. "When I got my first boyfriend, I talked to my sister about it. She said, ‘Finally, she’s becoming human!’ She was thrilled." According to Han Ji Min, that particular conversation was the first time she shared a private issue of hers with her sister and they "became best friends after that.”

Her newfound openness was further accentuated by her professional life.“If I hadn’t become an actress, I might still be living that stifling life. I might not even have grown closer to my sister,” she mentioned.

Check out the full episode here:

Notably, this was not the first time she opened up about her dating life.

Han Ji Min confirmed dating Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon

The Love Scout actress is currently openly dating ten years younger Choi Jung Hoon. He is the vocalist of the boy band Jannabi. Her agency BH Entertainment confirmed the development last August. "Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon developed a romantic relationship after meeting on KBS’s The Seasons," they revealed.

However, she received backlash for the same, with Choi Jung Hoon’s father's fraudulent activities and the resultant 3 years prison sentence coming to light. Despite this, Han Ji Min still being bold enough to talk about her love life, is laudable.

