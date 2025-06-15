Unni Mukundan breaks silence on Marco 2: 'Apologies, I have dropped plans to continue Marco series'

Unni Mukundan walked into a lot of controversy following the release of his film Marco in December 2024. The film's violent nature, themes, and visuals became a matter of disagreement for many fans, and even the CBFC had to issue certain restrictions for its theatrical screening, followed by its release on satellite.

And now the actor has made a major revelation about the chances of the film getting a sequel next.

Unni Mukundan confirms dropping Marco 2

Unni Mukundan recently responded to a fan question in one of his recent IG posts, where the latter asked him about the plans of making Marco 2.

Surprisingly, the Malayalam actor confirmed that he had dropped plans to continue the film series, citing the overwhelming negativity surrounding the project since its inception.

He wrote, "Apologies, I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I'll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."

Marco's blockbuster worldwide box office records

Back in January 2025, Unni Mukundan's Marco had completed its theatrical run with an impressive number at the box office. The film minted a whopping Rs. 104 crore globally at the end of it.

Despite the criticism and flak it drew, it emerged as a huge project, turning into a big money spinner in the Malayalam industry.

Unni Mukundan's alleged tiff with his manager over praising Tovino Thomas

Lately, the actor once again rose to headlines when news about him assaulting his manager surfaced. According to a complaint lodged by the latter, Unni was visibly upset when the former praised Tovino Thomas for his film Narivetta.

However, Unni Mukundan later issued a clarification stating that the matter had been blown out of proportion and that the manager's claims of him being jealous of Tovino were untrue.

