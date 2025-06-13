Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh snaps at paparazzi for recording her: 'Kya keh rahe...'

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has always been with the cricketer through thick and thin. They give major couple goals, and we love their chemistry. Ritika was spotted today on what seems to be her casual outing. However, she lost her cool and snapped at the paparazzi for recording her.

Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was casually standing when a few paparazzi approached to film her. Initially, she tried to stop them using hand gestures, indicating she didn’t want to be recorded. However, when they still tried filming her, she lost her cool and snapped at them, saying, “Kya keh rahe ho?” (What are you saying?) She seemed clearly irritated by the intrusion.

Her casual look is too good to be missed. Ritika is seen wearing a loose white top paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized with a black-and-white sling bag, effortlessly pulling off a no-makeup, natural vibe.

Earlier, a stand was named after Rohit Sharma at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for his brilliant achievements. The occasion witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests and dignitaries from the world of sports, administration, and politics.

Apart from them, Rohit Sharma’s family also attended the event to witness the iconic moment and feel proud of the cricketer’s success. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also present, alongside his parents, and was seen getting emotional and wiping away tears during the inauguration, as it marked a special moment in Rohit’s life.

For those unaware, according to several media reports, Ritika Sajdeh was working as a sports talent manager before marrying Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma. In fact, she is said to have managed several athletes.

After dating for some time, the couple got married in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. Since then, the duo has continued to go strong. They have built a strong and lovely family together. They were blessed with a daughter, Samaira, in 2018, and more recently, welcomed their son, Ahaan, in November 2024.

