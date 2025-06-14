What is Anirudh Ravichander’s net worth? Everything you need to know about popular musician

Anirudh Ravichander recently made the headlines after he was rumored to tie the wedding knot with Kavya Maran. However, the music composer broke the silence on the rumors and made it clear that he is not marrying anyone.

Anirudh Ravichander's net worth

While the rumors have been shut down by the composer, let’s take a look at his net worth. According to a report by Filmibeat, the musician is said to have assets worth Rs 50 crores to his name.

Interestingly, Anirudh is reportedly said to charge Rs 8 - 10 crores for each film he crafts musical tracks and scores for.

Anirudh Ravichander education and career

Anirudh Ravichander was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he completed his graduation at Loyola College. Moreover, the musician learned to play piano from Trinity College of Music in London and holds a diploma in sound engineering.

The music composer made his debut in Tamil cinema with Dhanush starrer 3, which was helmed by Anirudh’s cousin sister Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The song Why This Kolaveri Di from his maiden venture was a massive sensation, especially with its quirky Tanglish (Tamil+English) lyrics.

With his initial popularity, the musician went on to work on multiple projects, which include hit ventures like Kaththi starring Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush’s Velaiilla Pattadhari, Kaaki Sattai, and many more.

Owing to his successful films, the musician has worked with superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, and many more.

Anirudh was last seen in the movie Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar and Trisha in leading roles. Moreover, the composer’s upcoming projects include Coolie, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, King with Shah Rukh Khan, and more.

Anirudh Ravichander family

Anirudh Ravichander is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His father, being the brother-in-law of Rajinikanth, makes the composer the latter’s nephew as well.

Recently, the musician has been reported to be in a relationship with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s CEO, Kavya Maran. The duo was apparently seen together at various events, which led to the rumors.

While Anirudh did not deny any claims made on his relationship status, the composer highlighted how he is not getting married for now.

