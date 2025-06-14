How did BTS' RM and Jimin spark 'break up' rumors after J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL encore concert? Find out

BTS members Jimin and RM recently sparked intense speculation among fans. The reason was not their camaraderie at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert, but a hint of a possible rift in their friendship. Fans were shocked at the thought of the duo drifting apart, given their tight knit bond. Read to know what the issue was about and whether they really decided to no longer be friends.

How did the rumor of rift between RM and Jimin start?

Park Jimin wrote a poignant message for his fans, BTS ARMY, on the night of 2025 BTS FESTA. It included him sharing how much ARMY meant to him and how he held back from expressing how much he loved and missed them. The reason for the same was his feeling that saying such things too much would lead to the "words lose their weight."

In the now-deleted Weverse post, he further wrote that hearing the word “ARMY” now makes him “reach for a drink.”

After sharing his honest feelings with his fans, he wrote another post, where he mentioned spending time with BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM before uploading the heartfelt message. Now comes the bizarre part– international ARMYs, who were unable to read Korean, used Weverse's translation option. The English-translated version read, "I'll erase the problem after I woke up I thought about it a lot today, and Namjoon and I kept talking about it, and we just broke up."

Did RM and Jimin actually break up over drinks?

Well, the answer is a definite no. What Jimin meant through the text was that he discussed wanting to meet fans and about expressing his love for them again with RM. After that, they parted and returned to their respective activities or rooms. That was mistranslated by Weverse as "break up", causing widespread concern among international ARMYs. They were infuriated at the error and wanted the app to fix the issue as soon as possible.

The entire situation is a classic example of bizarre Weverse translations. Fans hope not to come across any drama of this sort in the future.

