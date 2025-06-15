Father’s Day wishes: Allu Arjun, Nayanthara pen emotional notes and Yash turns Spiderman for son Yatharv

It's Father’s Day on June 15, 2025, and everyone seems to be celebrating their real-life superheroes, a.k.a. dads, with special posts and wishes. South cinema stars have also joined the bandwagon and dropped hearty wishes for the best fathers that they are surrounded with.

Nayanthara’s shoutout for best dad Vignesh Shivan to their twins Uyir and Ulag

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post dedicated to her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for being the best dad to their kids, Uyir and Ulag. The Jawan actress shared a few pictures of the filmmaker playing football with the twins.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The Silent version of unconditional love. Happy Father’s Day to the best DADA in the world. Thank you for giving us the best life & thank you for making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us. We love you Dada.”

Allu Arjun celebrates his father Allu Aravind, gets surprise gift from Ayaan and Arha

Icon star Allu Arjun shared a picture with his dad, Allu Aravind, as the two of them held awards together. He captioned the post as “Happy Father’s Day to my GOD.”

The AA22 star also dropped a glimpse of a special cake he received from his kids Ayaan and Arha, who had sent it to him since the two were away at the moment. The actor dropped a note and wrote, “Thank you Ayaan & Arha. I miss you guys!”

Mahesh Babu’s unseen pictures with daughter Sitara on Father’s Day

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni wished his ‘Nana’ on Father’s Day by sharing unseen pictures of the two. While in one of them, the SSMB29 actor hugged and kissed his baby girl from behind, the duo was seen taking a mirror selfie together in the next frame.

The star's daughter wrote, “happy fathers day nana i love u so much.”

Yash turns Spiderman for children Ayra and Atharv

On the other hand, Toxic star Yash celebrated Father’s Day with a special moment with his kids Ayra and Atharv. In a video shared by the actor’s wife Radhika Pandit, he was seen turning Spiderman for his children as they did somersaults together.

Sharing the post, the star wife wrote, “To the world’s best dadda, who literally turns his world (and himself!) upside down for our children. Happy Father’s Day!”

Tovino Thomas’ dual celebrations for Father’s Day

Narivetta fame Tovino Thomas took to his IG handle and posted two different pictures. The first one was with his own father, as the two of them twinned in similar t-shirts.

The following pictures are some candid and goofy selfies taken with his children, Izza and Tahaan. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there.”

Dad-to-be Varun Konidela’s Father’s Day wish for Nagendra Babu

Varun Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. This Father’s Day, the Operation Valentine actor dropped pictures with his father, Nagendra Babu, and sister Niharika Konidela.

He wrote, “A father’s love is silent strength, always there, always felt. Happy Father’s Day, Nana.”

