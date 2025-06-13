Ankit Gupta on dating rumors after apparent breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: ‘I will not accept...’

Ankit Gupta, one of the renowned names of the telly world, has broken his silence after reports about his personal life surfaced online. A few months ago, reports were rife that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit had parted ways after dating for a few years. Although they never agreed to date but them unfollowing each other on social media confirmed their parting. Ankit was linked to a girl when he recently visited a restaurant. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence on the same.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram account, Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta released an official statement addressing linkup rumors with a girl. He claimed that he didn't know the girl who was captured with him in the same frame by the paparazzi. Ankit mentioned how his privacy was repeatedly invaded, due to which he decided to break his silence.

Ankit Gupta's statement read, "There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent - and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, i've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life - with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."

Watch video of Ankit Gupta being clicked with a girl and read his statement here-

Advertisement

He then mentioned how his privacy is invaded and said, "I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share with intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes, and attention. This isn't iust about one video - it's about the consistent invasion of privacy, the baseless gossip, and the total lack of accountability from people who post or forward this content without a second thought."

Ankit warned platforms for sharing fake news about his personal life and mentioned how it will result in legal action if it continues. He stressed, "Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property. So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything - ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it just nonsense?"

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Ankit Gupta was caught at a restaurant where a girl was captured leaving with him. After which, reports surfaced where it was said that Ankit was out on a date with a mystery girl.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were reportedly dating for many years. The two are said to be in a relationship when they played leads in the show titled Udaariyaan. However, it was their stint in Bigg Boss 16 when fans witnessed their close connection and affection for each other.

Unfortunately, reports surfaced online that both have parted ways. This news started when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two are not following each other on social media. However, Priyanka and Ankit have not commented on their relationship yet.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘Main haar maan ke chali gayi’; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confesses to almost giving up on acting