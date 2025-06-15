Kannappa: Here’s everything about Vishnu Manchu’s two-clause deal for OTT rights of Telugu fantasy film

Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after upcoming projects at the moment. The film will be released in theaters on June 27, and ahead of its release, the movie's trailer has already generated quite a buzz.

As audiences excitedly await the grand release of the Telugu fantasy film, here’s everything you need to know about Vishnu Manchu’s special two-clause agreement for the OTT release of the film.

Kannappa’s OTT release post-theatrical run

Most films maintain a four-week window from their theatrical release before the movie makes its debut on an OTT platform. However, for Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu has signed up for a special two-clause agreement altogether.

An OTT Play report suggests that the Telugu actor has partnered with one of the leading streaming giants for the OTT release of his film, signing a special two-clause agreement.

Kannappa’s two-clause-only agreement for OTT release

The first clause of the agreement, as signed by Vishnu Manchu, states that if the movie proves to be a hit at the box office, it will be released on OTT only after a dedicated theatrical run of eight weeks.

While this is not only more than the usual 4-week window, the actor is said to have set aside a specific amount for this case.

However, the second clause of the OTT deal agreement refers to the situation if the film underperforms at the box office. In this case, Kannappa will be released within one month of its theatrical debut.

Additionally, Vishnu Manchu is said to have ensured that a significant portion of his investment in the film was recovered from the post-theatrical rights only. However, these are merely reports at the moment, and there is no definite confirmation on the matter from the actor or the makers’ sides.

More about Kannappa

Besides Vishnu Manchu in the lead, Kannappa has also grabbed attention for its special cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, and Mohanlal.

It is based on the Hindu mythological legend of Kannappa, who was a devout devotee of Lord Shiva.

