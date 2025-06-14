Did You Know Neena Gupta was once left in tears by a co-star? Panchayat 4 actress reveals ‘That person took off...’

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She has given some amazing performances despite being in supporting roles. Not just her acting, but she also grabs headlines for speaking her heart out and wearing what she feels like without making age a barrier. Now, the Panchayat 4 actress reflected on a moment that brought her to tears, recalling how a co-star lashed out at her over an inflated ego.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Neena Gupta recalled an incident and shared, “These days, everyone’s ego is so (inflated) that you have to think a hundred times before you say something to someone. They don’t like it. I had a couple of such experiences (outside of the show). Once, I said something in a friendly manner to another actor. That person took off on me. I was in tears.”

The actress shared that situations like these have made her hesitant to connect with both junior and senior colleagues. She recalled working with a senior actor who delivered strong performances but lacked a sense of mutual exchange on set. Still, she noted that there are a few people who trust her intentions when she offers guidance.

Neena also talked about being unconventional and shared how one has to pay the price for it. However, she called it her ‘priority’. She also mentioned that her clothing choices depend on her mood, one day she might opt for a saree, and the next, she could be in shorts.

Neena Gupta further reflected on her choice of clothes and mentioned that she isn’t hurting anyone with it. She also acknowledged that if her choice of outfits had impacted the roles she was offered, she might have reconsidered wearing them.

However, she clarified that the work she received wasn’t because of any bold statements or posts, but rather due to the success of Badhaai Ho in 2018. She emphasized that in the industry, it's a strong performance in a hit film that truly opens doors.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is gearing up for the release of her most-awaited show Panchayat 4 which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. She will be playing the role of Manju Devi. She teased about the season in the same interview and shared that it has ‘amazing humor’. Apart from her, it also stars Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, and Sunita Rajwar, and more.

