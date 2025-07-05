Who Was Julian McMahon? Tributes Pour in as Fantastic Four Star Passes Away at 56

Julian McMahon, known for his unforgettable performances in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and the Fantastic Four films, left the world on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida, after a previously undisclosed battle with cancer. He was 56.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, shared that he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones. Over a career spanning three decades, McMahon captivated audiences with his magnetic screen presence. Today, his family, friends and fans mourn the loss of a performer whose warmth and charisma left an unforgettable mark on both television and film.

Advertisement

A private battle with cancer

McMahon passed away in peace after a private struggle with cancer. His wife, Kelly McMahon, shared in a statement to Deadline, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans,” she said.

She further emphasized his wish to bring joy to as many lives as possible. The couple wed in 2014 and built a life together alongside Kelly’s stanch support. Their daughter, Madison “Maddy” McMahon, survives her father, whose loss leaves a profound void in their home.

From Sydney to Hollywood: A storied career

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon began his on-screen journey on Australian soaps before moving to America. His early work included Another World and Profiler, but it was his three-season run as Cole Turner on Charmed that cemented his status.

Ryan Murphy tapped him for Nip/Tuck, where McMahon’s portrayal of Dr. Christian Troy earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Later, he led CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted and took on the chilling role of Victor Von Doom in two Fantastic Four blockbusters.

Advertisement

Tributes and lasting impact

Colleagues and fans have expressed shock and sorrow. Co-star Dylan Walsh told the publication, “I’m stunned. We rode this wave together and I loved him.” He expressed his condolences to McMahon’s family, and spoke of the times they laughed together: “All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace.”

Nicolas Cage, who worked with McMahon on The Surfer, called him “kind and intelligent,” stating that “Julian is one of my favorite people.” As a final tribute, Netflix fans will see McMahon in The Residence, his posthumous farewell. His legacy endures in the characters he brought to life and the joy he shared on and off screen.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota passes away 11 days after marriage to Rute Cardoso who posted wedding reel just hours before