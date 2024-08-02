5 2024 K-dramas to add to your watchlist this weekend: Lovely Runner, My Sweet Mobster, Frankly Speaking and more

Weekend has finally arrived and if you seem to have no plans, we have curated a list of K-dramas that you absolutely shouldn't miss. From heartwarming romances to thrilling mysteries, these dramas promise to keep you hooked. Whether an avid K-drama enthusiast or has never watched one before, these shows are perfect for anyone!

The list consists of gripping narratives, charming leads, and stunning cinematography, that will keep you hooked for the long haul.

5 2024 K-dramas to add to your watchlist this weekend

1. Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is the ultimate binge-watchable series that you should definitely get behind this weekend. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable and natural chemistry manages to sweep the audiences off their feet instantly.

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated.

In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Im Sol is met with many hurdles along the way as she tries her hardest to prevent Seon Jae from getting hurt. Along with her intention to keep Seon Jae safe, she also navigates other aspects of life and relationships with friends and family.

2. My Sweet Mobster

My Sweet Mobster has to be one of those shows that unexpectedly gained a lot of popularity. With a sweet story and a charming lead cast, the K-drama is certainly a delightful watch.

Starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles, The plot of My Sweet Mobster centers on Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster seeking redemption from his family's generational criminal past. His primary goal is to dismantle criminal organizations and provide new opportunities for former convicts.

Meanwhile, Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator, struggles to find success in her career. However, their paths intersect, and they find themselves inevitably drawn to each other.

3. Frankly Speaking

Although Frankly Speaking is not a typical romance, the story is insightful in many ways that can be extremely relatable to the audience. Moreover, a budding romance that ultimately turns into a love story based upon mutual respect and understanding gives a more mature view of relationships.

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows Song Ki Baek, who is a talented news announcer with the dream of becoming a prime-time news reporter. However, he develops a unique condition that makes the character lose his ability to lie, which puts him in uncomfortable situations.

On Woo Ju, a variety show writer, who faces constant failures, finds Song Ki Baek intriguing and decides to cast him in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary one but a recorded show that features romantic adventures.

4. A Killer Paradox

If you are into suspenseful crime thrillers and dark comedies, then The Killer Paradox is the right pick for you! The show skillfully portrays the journey of a man who, emotionally stunted and aimlessly drifting through life, eventually finds that his repressed feelings catch up with him, placing him in difficult positions.

Starring Choi Woo Shik in the lead role alongside Son Sok Ku, the plot follows The show’s plot revolves around Lee Tang, a typical college student who works at a convenience store. However, during a late-night shift, he accidentally kills a customer with a hammer after a heated argument. Wracked with guilt and fear, he later learns that the man he killed was a serial killer.

This revelation leads Lee Tang to uncover his own supernatural ability to detect individuals with dark pasts. Embracing his newfound role, he becomes a dark hero, meting out justice to those who have committed grave wrongs. Meanwhile, a relentless and charismatic detective begins to close in on him.

5. Miss Day and Night

Looking for a feel-good show with lots of ROFLs? Miss Day and Night has everything and more. The show explores the struggles of a woman with career and relationships while making us laugh along the way. Moreover, the supernatural aspect of it gives it an extra touch of spice!

The plot of Miss Night and Day follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she suddenly finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman, Im Sol and her life turns upside down.

However, Lee Min Jin as Im Sol finally earns herself a good job with the experiences gathered from various part-time gigs she did throughout the years.

