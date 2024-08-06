5 reasons why you are Kim Hye Yoon from Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You follows Eun Dan Oh played by the talented Kim Hye Yoon, who suddenly discovers she is living in a world of manhwa. To her dismay, she learns she isn't the female lead but merely an extra, destined to die because of a heart condition.

Despite this, she is determined to change her fate and find her own happiness. Eun Dan Oh is sweet, smart, humorous, romantic at heart, courageous, and determined. Though she is the central character of the series, her ultimate quest is to defy her role as a side character and rewrite her own story. Let’s look at 5 signs you are Extraordinary You’s Eun Dan Oh.

You emit sunshine-bubbly energy

Eun Dan Oh is known for her sunshine energy and infectious enthusiasm throughout the series. She radiates fun and positivity, making it impossible not to smile at her antics. Despite being forced to portray sadness when she is in the spotlight (i.e. in the scene of the comic), her true, vibrant self shines through whenever she’s in the shadows (off the scenes in the comic), embodying a complete ball of energy. Kim Hye Yoon delivers this role exceptionally well. If you're an extroverted life of any party you walk in, you'll definitely see a bit of yourself in Eun Dan Oh.

You believe you are the main character

At the beginning of the series, Eun Dan Oh discovers gaps in her memory and eventually realizes she is just a character in a manhwa (Korean comic). Her immediate reaction is to assume she must be the main character. As she interacts with others, she carries herself with the confidence and energy of a lead role until she realizes she is not, and Yeo Ju Da (Lee Na Eun) is the true lead.

As Eun Dan Oh truly embodies that main character vibe, it is easy to see why she feels that way in the beginning. If you’re someone who wholeheartedly believes they’re the main character of their own story, then you’re definitely channeling the same charm as our Eun Dan Oh.

You despise cringe

Even though Extraordinary You leans into the cheesy side, it remains refreshing to see characters express their frustration with the absurdities happening around them. Dan Oh consistently points out the unrealistic elements of cringe her situation and isn't afraid to give the writer a piece of her mind.

Not only does she voice her annoyance with the writer, but she also holds herself and those around her—especially Oh Nam Ju, played by Kim Young Dae—to a no-nonsense standard. Dan Oh also has a best friend, Do Hwa (played by Jung Gun Joo), with whom she shares and cringes at the over-the-top romantic moments. If you find cheesy romantic tropes cringeworthy, then you’re definitely part Eun Dan Oh.

You are a romantic at heart

Even though Eun Dan Oh might find romantic moments cringe-worthy from the sidelines, experiencing them herself is a different story (pretty sure we can all relate). From the start, Eun Dan Oh searches for her ideal male lead. Although she’s initially assigned to Baek Kyung (played by Lee Jae Wook) by the writer, his hurtfulness drives her to seek someone better.

She eventually finds her perfect match in Haru (played by Rowoon). Haru is a complete dreamboat, and as we’ve established, he definitely has game. What makes him even more perfect is his awareness of the effect he has on Dan Oh; he turns his charm up to the maximum around her. After bombarding her with a series of heart-fluttering gestures, he cheekily asks why she’s been so shy around him. Eun Dan Oh can’t help but melt at his charm. If you’re someone who easily melts when faced with extraordinary charm from someone handsome, you’ve definitely ticked off another box.

You are courageous and determined towards your goal

When Eun Dan Oh realizes she might be written off the story at any moment due to the writer's will, she does everything in her power to change her fate. No matter how many failures or missed opportunities she encounters, she always dusts herself off and fights for her story again. Despite her charm, there's no denying that she is strong, courageous, powerful, and determined. If you share these qualities, then hats off to you as well!

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon was last seen in the K-drama Lovely Runner, where she starred alongside Byeon Woo Seok in a time-slip fantasy rom-com series. Her dedication to acting began in middle school, and she pursued her passion by enrolling in acting academies and completing a film studies degree at Konkuk University. During her time there, she participated in numerous student projects. Known for her strong work ethic, Kim Hye Yoon has been steadily gaining experience and recognition through a range of small roles in various productions.

