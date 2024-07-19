5 Reasons why you are Lee Dong Wook from Goblin

Lee Dong Wook plays the role of the Grim Reaper Wang Yeo in the popular fantasy romance comedy Foblin which was released in 2016. The drama received great love not only because of its main couple but also the second lead couple and the bromance.

Lee Dong Wook's Grim Reaper is the second male lead in the drama who was a king in his past life. Here are 5 reasons why you might be Goblin's Grim Reaper Wang Yeo.

5 Reasons why you are like Goblin's Grim Reaper Wang Yeo

You are cold on the outside but soft on the inside

The Grim Reaper, because of his profession is a cold and objective person. Or at least that's how he seems on the outside. But on the inside, he is a real softie who supports his friend's relationship and is also kind and considerate. He even cries when he first sees his past lover in the contemporary world.

Drama is in your blood

The Grim Reaper is mega-dramatic. Drama flows through his blood and his friend the Goblin is no less. So if you and your friends are dramatic together, you might just have a friendship like the Grim Reaper and the Goblin.

Good Looks, good look, good looks

Lee Dong Wook is a 'face-genius' and has the looks to die for. You too are an amazing-looking person and are the protagonist of your own story. You have good looks and hence you might just be the Grim Reaper.

Advertisement

Jealousy and insecurity

As humans, we all get a little jealous and insecure sometimes. Maybe we have even let those insecurities take the best of us. But people evolve with time and the Grim Reaper too understands his past mistakes and accepts the consequences. He evolves into a bigger person and does his best for his friends.

Romantic heart

Wang Yeo might be a Grim Reaper but he has a romantic heart. He thinks a hundred times before calling the woman he is interested in and also wants to put his best face forward.

More about Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

Advertisement

Who is Lee Dong Wook?

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He is a versatile actor who is widely appreciated for his unreal looks. He has impeccable comic timing and does well with serious roles too. Additionally, Lee Dong Wook is also a talented actor who has showcased his versatility over the years.

He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea. It tells the story of people who stood up to the Japanese rule and fought for independence. Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jeong Min and more would be headlining the upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong details being 'kissed' by trespassing sasaeng fan in own house