6 K-dramas you didn't know were spin-offs: Strong Girl Nam Soon, Spice Up Our Love, Resident Playbook, and more

Indulging in K-dramas is a beloved pastime for many, and the end of a series often brings a tinge of sadness. The bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to cherished characters and waking up without the anticipation of new episodes can be hard to bear. We often wish for a continuation for two main reasons: the lingering unanswered questions and the captivating narratives that tug at our hearts, leaving us wanting more.

Fortunately, some K-dramas have addressed this by introducing spin-offs featuring familiar characters or setting new stories within the same universe. Let’s check 6 K-dramas that you didn’t know were spin offs below-

1. Strong Girl Nam Soon

A spin-off of the superhit fantasy rom-com drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Strong Girl Nam Soon is a lighthearted comedy about three generations of women with extraordinary strength as they team up to investigate drug-related crimes in the Gangnam area.

The three generations of women—Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), Hwang Guem Joo (Kim Jung Eun), and Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi)—each possess incredible strength and find themselves on the trail of a drug cartel. Their main target is Ryu Shi Oh (Byeon Woo Seok), a ruthless mafioso who’s cunning, menacing, and unapologetically devious. While Shi Oh is an exceptionally intelligent and dangerous adversary, he can't help but feel drawn to Nam Soon, revealing a rare glimpse of his softer side.

2. Spice Up Our Love

Spice Up Our Love is an exciting upcoming romantic fantasy series starring Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun, and it’s a spin-off of the hit drama No Gain No Love. This whimsical tale follows Nam Ja Yeon (Han Ji Hyun), a writer of steamy R-rated web novels, who unexpectedly finds herself transported into her own story as the female lead, Seo Yeon Seo. As she navigates this fantastical world, she becomes entangled in an unpredictable romance with the charming male protagonist, Kang Ha Joon (Lee Sang Yi).

Spice Up Our Love (the original Korean title translates to The CEO’s Menu) is the title of Nam Ja Yeon’s web novel from the original series No Gain No Love, and the spin-off primarily unfolds within the world of that novel.

Lee Sang Yi stars as Kang Ha Joon, the fierce CEO of GB Electric and the perfect male lead from Nam Ja Yeon’s story. Han Ji Hyun plays dual roles as both Nam Ja Yeon, the web novelist, and Seo Yeon Seo, the female lead of her novel who works as a nutritionist.

3. Good or Bad Dong Jae

Good or Bad Dong Jae is a spin-off of the gripping K-drama Stranger (also known as Forest of Secrets), which first aired in 2017. The original series followed Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo), an emotionless prosecutor, and Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona), a warm-hearted police officer, as they teamed up to uncover hidden mysteries and tackle corruption.

In its 2020 second season, the duo reunited after two years, finding themselves on opposite sides of a tense conflict between the police and the prosecutor’s office. Lee Joon Hyuk reprised his role as the corrupt prosecutor Seo Dong Jae in both seasons.

In Good or Bad Dong Jae, Lee Joon Hyuk returns as Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor at the Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office grappling with a tarnished reputation from his past corruption. As he investigates the murder case of a high school girl, he finds himself precariously balancing his instincts as a prosecutor with his opportunistic tendencies, walking a dangerous tightrope that could redefine his future.

4. The Guilty Secret

Playlist Studio’s The Guilty Secret is a drama exploring the friendships of 17-year-old boys and girls, each hiding their own secrets. Set in Seoyeon High School, the series serves as a spin-off of A-TEEN, delving into the lives of its characters.

Subin plays Jo Ah Sung, a friendly and warmhearted student who values love and friendship. Jo Ah Sung and Da Som (Jinsol) are popular in their freshman class, and the meeting between Kim Ha Na (APRIL’s Naeun), a senior, and Da Som has generated considerable buzz. Jinsol, who debuted with APRIL in 2015 alongside A-TEEN star Naeun, is anticipated to shine in The Guilty Secret, showcasing her bright and cheerful personality both on stage and in variety shows. As a spin off to the beloved A-TEEN, The Guilty Secret explores the profound impact that secrets can have on friendships.

5. Be My Boyfriend

A spin-off of the 2019 hit K-drama Best Mistake, Be My Boyfriend is a charming fake-dating romance set in high school, featuring Oh Ji Na (Lee Shi Woo) and Lee Seung Min (Shin Hyun Seung). Ji Na is the most popular girl at school—talented, fashionable, and a K-pop trainee preparing to debut in a girl crush-themed group. To advance her career, she enlists the help of Seung Min, a junior who is sweet and charming but often overlooked. His task is straightforward: pretend to be her boyfriend.

The lighthearted plot is perfect for any time you want to enjoy a drama, whether it’s day or night. Viewers will likely find themselves envying Oh Ji Na’s seemingly perfect boyfriend. Lee Seung Min is a great student who happens to have a huge crush on her, and he deeply values authenticity and integrity. However, he struggles with the idea that signing her dating contract might compromise his principles. Their sweet relationship is one you won’t want to miss!

6. Resident Playbook

A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday or Resident Playbook is a drama that explores the realistic and relatable experiences of doctors and residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center, highlighting their turbulent friendships and hospital lives. It follows the medical residents particularly in obstetrics and gynecology, focusing on their friendships and lives as they enter a department that’s often overlooked during a time of low birth rates.

Directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung—both known for the beloved Reply series and Hospital Playlist—this new project promises to deliver heartfelt stories. In addition to previously confirmed actors Go Youn Jung, Kang You Seok, and Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji and Jung Joon Won have also joined the cast, adding to the excitement surrounding the series.

