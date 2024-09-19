No Gain No Love spin-off CEO's Menu with Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun confirms October release; FIRST poster out

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun's upcoming fantasy romance drama CEO's Menu, also known as Spice Up Our Love, is all set for release this October. The much-awaited drama is the spin-off of the ongoing romance comedy No Gain No Love starring Shin Min Ah and Kin Young Dae. Here are the details of the upcoming release.

On September 19, TVING dropped the first poster for their upcoming drama CEO's Menu or Spice Up Our Love. Ther poster features the main actors in a saucy embrace as Lee Sang Yi hugs Han Ji Hyun from behind in an office setting. The actors look deeply into each otehr's eyes, raising anticipation for the chemistry that they will be sharing on screen. The caption read, 'When I opened my eyes, I was in the adult webnovel which I was writing'.

CEO's Menu is set to release on October 3 and will be streaming on TVING. A global release has not been announced yet.

While Lee Sang Yi is the second male lead in No Gain No Love, he along with Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the main lead couple in the drama. They will be the focus couple of the CEO's Menu.

Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be leading the romance drama CEO's Menu. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company. The story revolves around a webnovel author who finds herself in the world of her novel as the lead female protagonist.

The drama has been directed by Kim Jung Sik who is also known for No Love No Gain, Drink Now Work Later and Strong Girl Namsoon. The scripthas been written by Kim Hye Young. She has also written for No Gain No Love and Her Private Life.

