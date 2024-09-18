7 Jung So Min shows to check out if you're enjoying Love Next Door: Because This is My First Life, Alchemy of Souls and more

Jung So Min made her debut in 2009 with the film Worst Friends. Following this, she took the main role in the 2010 drama Bad Guy. She rose to fame with her appearance in the drama Playful Kiss. She continued the streak with hits like Big Man, D-Day, My Father is Strange and more. She is currently appearing in Love Next Door alongside Jung Hye In. Here are the 7 best Jung So Min K-dramas.

7 must-watch K-dramas with Jung So Min if you like Love Next Door

Because This Is My First Life

Release year: 2017

Director: Park Joon Hwa, Nam Sung Woo

Cast: Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Min Seok

Because This is My First Life is a slice-of-life drama which was released in 2017. It stars Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun and Kim Min Seok. The drama deals with the problems of adult life and the beauty of friendship. A homeless woman and a man become housemates and share the burden of life.

Alchemy of Souls

Release year: 2022

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Go Youn Jung

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance starring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun and Go Youn Jung. The story is set in a fictional place and time where sorcery and magic exist. The story revolves around an assassin whose soul shifts into a regular girl who is the servant of a mage heir from a renowned family. There are deep-kept secrets which start to unfold. Love blossoms between the mage and the assassin.

Advertisement

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Release year: 2018

Director: Yoo Je Won

Cast: Seo In Guk, Jong So Min, Park Sung Woong

The Korean version is a remake of the Japanese TV series Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. The story revolves around a mysterious young man who doesn’t remember his memories from when he was young. He is a suspected murderer who gets involved in the life of the detective’s sister who’s out to get him.

Playful Kiss

Release year: 2010

Director: Hwang In Roe, Kim Jung Hyun, Kim Do Hyung

Cast: Kim Hyun Joong, Jung So Min, Lee Tae Sung

Playful Kiss is based on the popular Japanese manga written by Tada Kaoru. The series is about Oh Ha Ni, a clumsy high school girl with a crush on the popular and intelligent Baek Seung Jo. After her house is destroyed, she moves in with Seung Jo’s family, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as Ha Ni pursues her love and Seung Jo slowly opens his heart.

Advertisement

Monthly Magazine Home

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Chang Min

Cast: Kim Ji Suk, Jong Seo Min, Jung Gun Joo

Monthly Magazine Home follows Na Young Won, a passionate magazine editor, and Yoo Ja Sung, a real estate investor. Young Won dreams of owning a home, while Ja Sung sees houses as investments. They start working together on a housing magazine and slowly come together despite their differences.

The Sound of Your Heart

Release year: 2016

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Cast: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Dae Myung, Jung So Min, Kim Mi Kyung

The 2016 drama The Sound of Your Heart follows the life of a webtoon writer and how he deals with his family, work and love life. Though he starts out small and seems useless at first, he starts making a webtoon inspired by his own life and slowly becomes a popular writer. As a woman enters his life and they eventually start dating, he takes stories from his experiences to write. It stars Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Dae Myung, Jung So Min and Kim Mi Kyung. The drama was directed by Ha Byung Hoon and written by Kwon Hye Joo and Kim Yeon Ji.

Advertisement

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door airs every Saturday and Sunday. Jung So Min plays the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In appears in the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

ALSO READ: Love in the Moonlight cast reunion: Park Bo Gum shares PICS with Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, more from Chuseok holiday trip