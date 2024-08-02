7 most spine-chilling Korean horror movies on Netflix

Korean horror films on Netflix like #Alive, Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The 8th Night and many more will definitely give you a chill down the spine with their spooky visuals and eerie music. From zombie apocalypses, and horrifying creatures to ghosts and more; Korean horror films include many kinds of scary stories. Not only that, scary films like Unlocked and Forgotten don’t feature any external entity and showcase the horrors of the human mind and society. Here is a look at the 7 best Korean movies on Netflix you should watch for a good scare.

7 best Korean horror movies on Netflix

Unlocked

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Im Siwan, Park Ho San, and Kim Ye Won

Director: Kim Tae Joon

Release year: 2023

Unlocked is based on the novel by Akira Shiga. The thriller film deals with its mystery and story in a calm and progressed manner. The movie shows the dangers of cyber crime and how it can creep up on anyone even when we are being extremely careful. It tells the story of a woman whose phone is hacked which leads to an impending doom.

#Alive

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Su, Lee Hyun Wook

Director: Il Cho, Jo Il Hyung

Release year: 2020

#Alive is a zombie horror film. It is set in a city which is infected by a mysterious virus. People try to survive in dire circumstances and outsmart the infected zombies. It focuses on a group of people and their struggle for survival as they are stranded in an apartment complex without internet and electricity and amid the zombies.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Jeong Min, Lee Jae In, Jung Jin Young, Yoo Ji Tae

Director: Jang Jae Hyun

Release year: 2019

Svaha: The Sixth Finger is entangled with religion and beliefs. It tells the story of Pastor Park who exposes suspicious religious groups. One day, he comes across a group called Deer Mount. On the other hand, Police Officer Hwang is investigating a murder which is related to this mysterious cult. The film overlaps folklore, religious beliefs and more and questions good versus evil.

The 8th Night

Cast: Lee Sung Min, Park Hae Joon, Kim You Jung, Nam Da Reum

Director: Kim Tae Hyung

Release year: 2021

A hundred-year-old spirit comes back to life. With his appearance mysterious deaths start taking place as the spirit tries to assume its previous shape and form. A group of people band together and plan to take down the spirit before it kills them. This group is headed by a monk with beads in one hand and an axe in another.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Shi Ah, Park Byung Eun

Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Release year: 2021

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is a spin-off of the first season of the horror K-drama Kingdom which was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama. The spin-off film follows the backstory of a mysterious character the Prince encounters.

The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Release year: 2020

The Call is based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican movie The Caller. It tells the story of a woman who comes back to her old house and starts living there. One day, she finds her old phone and starts using it. It gets in touch with a stranger and they become friends. But the two friends are actually 20 years apart and the woman realizes that the new friend she made also lives in the same house. One day they decide to make a choice which alters their lives.

Forgotten

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol

Director: Jang Hang Joon

Release year: 2015

A family moves into a new house and the elder brother is kidnapped in front of the younger brother’s eyes. After 19 days, the elder brother comes back but he starts acting like a totally different person. The younger brother takes matters into his own hands and tries to figure out the mystery behind what happened in those 19 days.

Conclusion

Horror Korean films like The Call, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Forgotten and more are exciting and offer the audience thrill and mystery which are available on Netflix. The story of such spooky Korean movies keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats and they keep coming back for more. Korea is known for nailing down the horror genre perfectly, be it series like All of Us Are Dead or films like #Alive. These horror stories always promise a good time.

