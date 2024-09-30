7 must-watch Park Hae Soo movies and TV shows

Park Hae Soo has been in the television and film industry since 2012. He made his debut with the drama God of War in which he took the supporting role. The actor quickly rose to fame with projects like The Pirates and Six Flying Dragons. He finally took the main role in Prison Playbook which skyrocketed his fame. With the international hit Squid Game, Park Hae Soo became a popular global actor. Here are the 7 best Park Hae Soo movies and TV shows.

7 Park Hae Soo movies and TV shows you should not skip

Squid Game

Release year: 2021

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed. The story is set against the backdrop of economic hardships and follows desperate participants who compete in children's games for a chance to win a massive cash prize.

Prison Playbook

Release year: 2017

Director: Shin Won Ho

Cast: Kim Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Im Hwa Young

Prison Playbook is a hit series by Hospital Playlist and Reply series director Shin Won Ho starring Kim Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho. While the drama is not very underrated, it somewhat hides beneath the shadow of the Hospital Playlist. The drama tells the story of a star baseball player who is sent to prison for using excessive force while chasing a man trying to assault his sister sexually. Jung Kyung Ho plays the baseball player's friend who is a prison guard.

Legend of the Blue Sea

Release year: 2016

Director: Jin Hyuk

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Jun Ji Hyun, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Hee Jun, Shin Won Ho, Seung Dong Il

Jun Ji Hyun is a mermaid who comes into the human world as she is swept ashore. She hides in the hotel room that Lee Min Ho's character Heo Joon Jae stays in. The mermaid doesn't know how the human world works and hence she relies on Heo Joon Jae for everything. Heo Joon Jae gives her a place to stay, food and clothes. Slowly they come closer to each other and their past life also starts catching up with them.

Chimera

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Do Hoon

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, Lee Hee Joon, Cha Joo Young

Chimera is a crime-thriller which explores a mysterious explosion that mirrors a series of unsolved murders from 35 years ago. Detective Cha Jae Hwan, profiler Yoo Jin, and surgeon Lee Joong Yeop team up to uncover the truth behind the Chimera serial killer. As they investigate, dark secrets link the past and present, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. It is a gripping tale of revenge and justice.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 1

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Hong Seon

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon, Jang Yoon Ju

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the remake of the hit Spanish series. Set in a unified Korea, the story follows a Professor, who assembles a group of skilled criminals to execute an ambitious heist on the Unified Korea Mint. As tensions rise between North and South Korea, the robbers face moral dilemmas, complex relationships, and resistance from the police.

Six Flying Dragons

Release year: 2015

Director: Shin Kyung Soo

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Kim Myung Min, Shin Sae Kyung, Yoon Kyun Sang, Chun Ho Jin

Six Flying Dragons is a historical K-drama that chronicles the rise of the Joseon Dynasty, focusing on six key characters, including Yi Bang Won, the future King Taejong. The drama explores their ambitions, alliances, and power struggles during a time of political upheaval. As they fight for control and establish a new order, complex personal relationships and conflicts emerge.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Release year: 2022

Director: Na Hyun

Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Park Hae Soo

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations follows a no-nonsense South Korean prosecutor sent to Shenyang, China, to investigate a covert black-ops team led by the ruthless and mysterious Yaksha. As they navigate a web of espionage, betrayal, and international intrigue, it creates intense action and high-stakes intelligence missions.

More about Park Hae Soo

Park Hae Soo will be taking on the lead role in the thriller drama The Price of Confession. The actor will appear as Baek Dong Hoon who is the most powerful prosecutor in the Northern District Prosecutors' Office. He is born with intelligence and judgment, but he is also a person who understands cases. He risks his beliefs and the honor of his organization to uncover the secrets of Ahn Yoon Soo and Mo Eun.

Jeon Do Yeon will play Ahn Yoon Soo, who lost her husband, and Kim Go Eun will take on the role of Mo Eun who is an unidentified psychopath.

Park Hae Soo will also be appearing in the 2025 drama Karma and the upcoming films The Great Floods and Lobby.

