7 must-watch TV shows with Yang Hye Ji: Sweet Home, Bad-Memory Eraser and more

Yang Hye Ji made her debut in 2016 with the drama Secret Crushes Season 2 in which she took the main role. The actress rose to farm with her role in Nevertheless in which she played Oh Bit Na. She has slo taken the lead in hits like Bad-Memory Eraser, Branding in Seongsu and more. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Yanh Hye Ji.

7 amazing TV shows with Yang Hye Ji you shouldn't miss

Sweet Home Seasons 2 & 3

Release year: 2023, 2024

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Cast: Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young

The horror drama Sweet Home is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival. In the second season, survivors live together in the baseball stadium and try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them. The final season focused on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation.

Bad-Memory Eraser

Release year: 2024

Director: Kim Na Young, Yoon Ji Hoon

Cast: Kim Jejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won, Yang Hye Ji

Bad Memory Eraser is the story of a star tennis player who unfortunately goes through an injury. This leads him to have very low self-esteem which hinders his life. With the help of a magic eraser, he deletes the painful memory and now his self-esteem overflows. His manipulated love is a scientist from a research centre.

Branding in Seongsu

Release year: 2024

Director: Jung Hun Soo

Cast: Kim Ji Eun, Solomon, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Ho Young

Branding in Seongsu tells the story of So Eun Ho who is the oldest intern in the marketing team. He has a carefree attitude and is known for being adorable and loveable. His boss is Kang Na Eon who is a determined workaholic and hence they both clash often. Their lives take an unexpected turn when their souls swap their bodies due to an incident. Their lives and careers turn upside down.

Nevertheless

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Ga Ram, Jang Ji Yeon

Cast: Han So Hee, Song Kang, Chae Jong Hyeop

It revolves around the story of an art student who catches feelings for a playboy. The drama explores the dilemma and anxieties faced by the protagonist. Though she falls for a playboy, she knows it will not end well, yet she is drawn to him. The series is based on the webtoon written by Jung Seo. Dating Class writer Jung Won wrote the screenplay.

Live On

Release year: 2020

Director: Kim Sang Woo

Cast: Jung Da Bin, Hwang Min Hyun, Noh Jung Hyun, Yang Hyun Ji, Yeonwoo, Choi Byung Chan

Live On is a heartwarming drama that tackles relevant issues such as cyberbullying, social anxiety, and the pressure to conform to societal expectations. The drama follows Baek Ho Rang, a popular high school girl who joins the school's broadcasting club to uncover the person threatening to reveal her past secrets. She clashes with Go Eun Taek, the club’s perfectionist president, but as they work together romance blooms.

Wonderful World

Release year: 2024

Director: Lee Seung Young

Cast: Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eunwoo, Im Se Mi, Kim Kang Woo

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together, they try and solve the mystery and heal.

Revenant

Release year: 2023

Director: Lee Jung Rim, Kim Jae Hong

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung

The horror thriller Revenant stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon. She is a hardworking woman who works part-time and also studies to become an officer. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths have started taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

Yang Hye Ji’s recent activities

Yang Hye Ji will be appearing in the drama Iron Family alongside Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok and Chai Tae Joon. The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society. The drama is set to release on September 28.

