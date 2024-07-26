7 performances to look out for at KCON LA: SHINEee's Taemin, ZEROBASEONE, Zico and more

KCON LA 2024 will kick off on July 26, and the three-day event will go on till July 28. Numerous K-pop idols will be displaying their amazing performances in front of global audiences. The annual event is something every K-pop fan looks forward to as they get to interact with their favorite idols, watch them perform and also communicate with other fans. Here are the 7 performances that you should not miss.

7 most-anticipated performances at KCON LA 2024

SHINee’s Taemin

SHINee member Taemin made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track. He is all set to return with his fifth mini album soon. Taemin is known for his gender-neutral clothing and choreographies. His enchanting moves can win the hearts of anyone. Taemin would be performing on July 26.

NCT127

They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Their music has a global appeal and the catchy tunes keep the listeners coming back for more. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame. NCT 127 will be performing on July 28.

ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE debuted in 2023. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group. They set a new sales record with their latest release and became the first rookie group which is the fastest in K-pop history to surpass 2 million sales, achieving the feat less than a year since their debut. ZEROBASEONE will be performing on July 26 and 28.

Zico

Zico debuted in 2011 as a part of the boy band Block B. In 2014, he kicked off his solo career. He is a rapper, producer singer, and songwriter. The rapper sets firw to the stage with his performancea. He is best known for his track Any Song which started the trend of dance challenges in the K-pop industry. Zico will be performing on July 28.

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN was formed through a survival show. The group quickly gained a global fanbase because of the show and it only increased with their debut. They made their debut in November 2020 with their first extended playlist Border: Day One. The group is known for their tracks like Bite Me, Polaroid Love, Drunk-Dazed, and more. ENHYPEN will be performing on July 27.

NMIXX

NMIXX is a sisx.member group which was formed in 2022. They made their debut in November 2022 with the album Ad Mare. The group is known for their catchy songs like Love Me Like This, O.O, Dash and more. NMIXX will be performing on July 27.

BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, which include Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The rookie group made their debut in May 2023 with the single album Who!. They were formed by KOZ Entertainment, which was founded by Zico and is a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. BOYNEXTDOOR will be performing on July 26.

