7 romantic K-drama dialogues that taught us about love: Kim Soo Hyun's confession in My Love From the Star to Yoo In Na's letter in Goblin

Romance is a big aspect of most K-dramas. Romantic South Korean dramas played a huge part in making K-dramas a global phenomenon. Dramas like Goblin, Crash Landing on You and more feature engaging love stories that keep the viewers hooked. Additionally, the dialogues also become memorable and make the experience unforgettable. Here are 7 romantic K-drama dialogues on love.

Gong Yoo in Goblin

"I'm not asking you to forget. I'm asking you to remember me forever, just as I will remember you."

Gong Yoo's character Kim Shin is doomed for eternity but he doesn'y want his love, played by Kim Ji Eun, to forget him. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans.

Kim Soo Hyun in My Love from the Star

"I like you. Whether you're an alien or a fox or whatever, it doesn't matter to me."

Jun Ji Hyun plays a popular actress who is actually an alien. But Kim Soo Hyun's character and the alien end up falling in love. For their moment in love, they don't seem to care about rationality and the logistics and decide to follow their heart for a while.

Ahn Jae Hong in Be Melodramatic

"When a man likes a woman, he is like a seven-year-old kid. A seven-year-old cannot have a matter-of-fact attitude."

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

Kim Ji Won in My Liberation Notes

"I hoped every man who left me would be unhappy. For you, I am going to hope that you never even catch a cold. I am going to hope that you don't suffer a single day being hungover."

My Liberation Notes is a slow-paced drama starring Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Lee Ki Woo. The drama revolves around the story of a family with three siblings all of whom want to escape country life and settle in Seoul. It talks about dreams and aspirations of a good job and love life.

Yoo In Na in Goblin

"I hope our love is always the correct answer.”

Goblin also follows the love story between the Grim Reaper, played by Lee Dong Wook, and the restaurant manager Sunny, played by Yoo In Na. The two are bound by fate and in their current life span also end up falling for each other. But destiny seems to have other plans. Despite that, the two wish to be together.

Jung Hae In in Something in the Rain

“I like you, because it’s you. There’s only one reason. There are no other reasons.”

The romance drama surrounds the life of a woman in her mid-30s who hasn't found true love yet. All her past relationships ended terribly. Due to circumstances, she reunites with the younger brother of her best friend who is now all grown up. He was always a little kid for her but as she sees him as a fully functioning adult, sparks fly between the two.

Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flower

“What’s so hard about love? You simply grab the other’s hand and refuse to let go.”

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business.

