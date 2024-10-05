Jo Byung Kyoo has quickly become one of the most versatile and sought-after actors in the Korean entertainment industry, showcasing his talent across a wide range of K-dramas and films. From high-stakes fantasy epics to heartfelt dramas and action-packed thrillers, he’s proven his ability to bring depth and energy to each of his characters. Here, let’s look at some of the best TV shows with Jo Byung Gyu that prove he is a rising force in the industry.

7 TV shows with Jo Byung Gyu

1. Drink Sing and Dance Season 2

Cast: Jo Byung Gyu, Choi Jung Won, and Jang Dong Yoon

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Reality, Variety

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Drink Sing and Dance Season 2 is the second installment of the variety show where celebrities gather to enjoy a light-hearted environment filled with music, dance, and candid conversations over food and drinks. Jo Byung Gyu joined the cast, bringing a dynamic energy that complemented the vibe of the show. The concept focuses on interactions and creating a fun, relaxed atmosphere, showcasing the stars’ personalities beyond their acting careers. The series balances between reality and scripted scenes, providing both entertainment and insights into celebrity life.

2. Dokgo Rewind

Cast: Jo Byung Gyu, Sehun, Kang Mi Na, Ahn Bo Hyun

Director: Choi Eun Jong

Runtime: 90 minutes

Genre: Action, Crime, School

Seasons: N/A (Movie)

Release Year: 2018

Dokgo Rewind is an action-packed web movie based on the popular webtoon Dokgo. Jo Byung Gyu plays the role of Pyo Tae Jin, a loyal friend to the protagonist Kang Hyuk (played by EXO's Sehun). The story revolves around high school violence, with the main character seeking revenge on the bullies who caused his brother's death. As Tae Jin, Jo Byung Kyoo provides both emotional depth and strong action sequences, playing a critical part in the fight for justice.

3. SKY Castle

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, Jo Byung Gyu

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Runtime: 60-90 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Family, Satire

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018-2019

SKY Castle is a dark satire about the elite families of Korea who will do anything to ensure their children’s success. Jo Byung Gyu played Cha Ki Joon, the son of one of the wealthy families living in the prestigious SKY Castle complex. The drama explores the extreme lengths parents go to in order to secure their children’s future, particularly when it comes to academic achievement and status. This series became a massive hit for its sharp social commentary, and Jo’s role, though secondary, contributed to the intricate portrayal of family dynamics and societal pressure.

4. He Is Psychometric

Cast: Park Jin Young, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Da Som, Jo Byung Gyu

Director: Kim Byung Soo

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

In He Is Psychometric, Jo Byung Gyu plays Kang Sung Mo, the childhood friend and adoptive brother of the main character Lee Ahn (played by GOT7’s Park Jin Young), who has psychometric powers. Sung Mo is a reserved and mysterious prosecutor whose secrets become pivotal to the story. As the plot unravels, viewers discover more about his tragic past and his role in the overarching mystery. Jo Byung Kyoo’s performance earned praise for balancing intensity and emotional restraint in a character hiding deep traumas.

5. Arthdal Chronicles Part 2: The Sky Turning Inside Out, Rising Land

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Jang Dong Gun, Jo Byung Gyu

Director: Kim Won Seok

Runtime: 70-80 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Historical, Drama

Seasons: 3

Release Year: 2019

Arthdal Chronicles is an epic fantasy drama set in the mythical land of Arthdal. Jo Byung Gyu had a smaller role as Sateunik, a young warrior, in Part 2: The Sky Turning Inside Out, Rising Land. This section of the series delves deeper into the power struggles between tribes and the rise of the future leaders of Arthdal. Though Jo’s role is brief, his appearance in this high-profile project added another layer of complexity to his growing career as an actor in both supporting and major roles in different genres.

6. Hot Stove League

Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Jo Byung Gyu, Oh Jung Se

Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Sports, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019-2020

In Hot Stove League, Jo Byung Gyu plays Han Jae Hee, the passionate and loyal operations team member of the fictional baseball team Dreams. The drama follows the management team as they strive to turn the worst team in the league into champions. Jae Hee’s unwavering optimism and dedication to the team are central to the show’s positive tone. Jo’s portrayal earned him much recognition as he perfectly embodied the youthful determination of a sports team staff member.

7. The Uncanny Counter

Cast: Jo Byung Gyu, Kim Se Jeong, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran

Director: Yoo Sun Dong

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Mystery

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2020-2023

In The Uncanny Counter, Jo Byung Gyu stars as So Mun, a high school student who becomes part of a group of "Counters" tasked with hunting down evil spirits. So Mun, who suffers from a disability, gains supernatural abilities and joins this team after being chosen for his potential. The show is filled with thrilling action scenes, emotional moments, and supernatural elements, with Jo Byung Kyoo’s character being the heart of the narrative. His performance made him a breakout star, and the series was renewed for a second season due to its success.

