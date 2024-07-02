9 best Korean documentaries you should not skip

South Korea has a rich history and culture which can be seen through their everyday lives. Documentaries are a good way to peep into the traditions and realities of people and places. From true crimes to military realities, tragedies and more; here are 9 Korean documentaries to enrich your knowledge about the country.

9 amazing Korean documentaries

Intention

Release year: 2018

Director: Kim Ji Young

The Sewol Ferry disaster in 2014 shook all of South Korea which resulted in the death of 304 out of the 476 people on board and most of them were high school students. Its tragedy is still considered one of the most disheartening events in the country’s history. The documentary strives to explore the government’s involvement in the disaster and the cover-up. Intention contains testimonies and scientific evidence to prove what really happened on the ferry that day.

Army

Release year: 2018

Director: Kelvin Kyung Kun Park

Army was showcased at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival as a part of the Documentary Competition category. The film follows a young man Woochul who has to join the army as a part of his mandatory military enlistment. The director tries to capture the everyday life of this introverted man who has now become a part of a bigger circle and has to share his life.

Advertisement

It not only shows the mundane life in the army but also brings out the hardships and discipline. When things got hard, Woochul even denied shooting for a while. The film comments on how discipline is necessary for any country but it also effectively suppresses one’s individuality.

My Love, Don’t Cross That River

Release year: 2014

Director: Jin Mo Yong

The heartwarming drama My Love, Don’t Cross That River is an emotional tale of an old married couple who have lived all their lives together. Just like a fairytale, they go to sleep hand in hand and start the day in each other’s company. The documentary follows the couple’s lives from their 76 years of age to their last moments. Crossing the river in Korea symbolizes death and making a fresh start, and hence the title.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Release year: 2021

Director: John Choi, Rob Sixsmith

Advertisement

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea is a collaboration project between South Korea and Singapore. The true crime series is based on the case of serial killer Yoo Young Chul who hammered his victims to death. This resulted in a massive panic state in Seoul. The documentary recounts the investigation of the case.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Release year: 2022

Director: Choi Jin Sung

The investigative documentary film recounts the incident of Nth Rooms which terrorized South Korea. An online chatroom and illegal sex offences lay at the bottom of this case. The chatroom operators blackmailed minors and women into sending them compromising and pornographic pictures and videos.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Release year: 2023

Director: Eru

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal tells the story of four leaders who claimed to be prophets and provide holy guidance. It explores the formation of cults and how sometimes people even with all their scepticism believe these claims and follow these leaders. The documentary tries to shed light on the truth about these leaders and their realities.

Advertisement

Bitter, Sweet, Seoul

Release year: 2014

Director: Park Chan Wook, Park Chan Kyong

The slice-of-life documentary by the popular director Park Chan Wook and his brother Park Chan Kyong strives to bring the truth about South Korea’s capital, Seoul to the forefront. The film is a compilation of 154 videos by sent in by different people over the period of 98 days in 2013. The people recall their stories and lives which shows life in the megapolis.

Forget Me Not

Release year: 2019

Director: Sun Hee Engelstoft

Forget Me Not is the story of three unmarried women who are pregnant and live at the institution Aeshuwon in Jeju Island, South Korea. The documentary reveals the difficult process of their decision between having the baby or not. It is a tough call as there are many stigmas in the society surrounding unmarried mothers. The three pregnant women make their independent decisions which change their lives.

Reach for the SKY

Release year: 2015

Director: Choi Wooyoung, Steven Dhoedt

South Korea is known for its strict and difficult education system. Reach the SKY focuses on the lives of high school students and their hard work to get into the top three universities. The students face a lot of stress and pressure as they prepare for the annual national exam.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Korean documentaries not only tell us about the culture and heritage of the nation but also explore the dark realities that people might not be aware of. While many documentaries do focus on the problems, on the other hand, many also celebrate the achievements making for a more balanced and objective outlook.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Was Wi Ha Joon sad as Kim Go Eun and his character didn’t end up together in Little Women? Actor reveals