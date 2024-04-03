Lee Jae Wook is one of the up-and-coming actors of the Korean entertainment industry who has made a mark for himself with just a few shows. He has received not only acclaim for his exceptional acting skills and versatile performances but also for his bright personality. Moreover, the actor is not unafraid to step out of his comfort zone and take on roles that defy the norms. Lee Jae Wook's shows are truly some of the best K-dramas out there.

From heartfelt characters to complex ones, he has the capability to do it all. Let’s check out some of the best K-dramas by the actor.

9 best Lee Jae Wook K-dramas

1. Extraordinary You

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Na Eun

Director: Kim Sang Hyub

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 32

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix

Extraordinary You follows a story where a girl tries to change the course of her life after she finds out that she is just a character from a comic book. The actor takes on the role of Baek Kyung, a character with intricate layers and a troubled past. His portrayal adds depth to the storyline, earning praise for his nuanced performance amidst a talented ensemble cast.

2. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Cast: Go Ara, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Joo Hun, and Shin Eun Soo

Director: Kim Min Kyung, Lee Jae Hoon

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix

In Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, a girl loses her status and wealth due to unfortunate circumstances. However, she meets a young man who helps turn her life around and helps her with piano lessons. Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Sunwoo Jun, whose portrayal brings depth to the romantic storyline, captivating audiences with his enigmatic character and undeniable on-screen presence.

3. When the Weather is Fine

Cast: Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon, Moon Jeong Hee, and Lee Jae Wook

Director: Han Ji Seung

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

Lee Jae Wook takes on a supporting role in the series but his short presence leaves a lasting impression on fans. The actor delivers a memorable performance as Lee Jang Woo and he plays the character who is troubled yet endearing. His performance adds emotional depth to the series, resonating with viewers and critics alike.

4. Memories of the Alhambra

Cast: Hyun Bin, Park Shin Hye, Park Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Lee Seung Joon, Min Jin Woong, and Lee Jae Wook

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix

The plot of the series centers around a game that is developed by a genius. However, soon the invention brings trouble along the way. Lee Jae Wook appears as Marco Han, a talented programmer entwined in the virtual reality game's mysteries. His performance adds intrigue to the sci-fi thriller, leaving audiences captivated by his on-screen charisma.

5. Search: WWW

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong, and Lee Jae Wook

Director: Jung Ji Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

The series revolves around three very ambitious women who are extremely competitive and possess different ideologies. Lee Jae Wook impresses in Search: WWW with his portrayal of Seol Ji-hwan, a young and ambitious entrepreneur. His character represents the youthfulness of the series and complements the dynamic cast of strong female leads.

6. Move to Heaven

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Tang Jun Sang, Hong Seung Hee, Ji Jin Hee, Lee Jae Wook

Director: Kim Sung Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Netflix

In Move to Heaven, Lee Jae Wook delivers a meaningful performance as Cho Sang Gu, a young man seeking redemption through his work as a trauma cleaner. Adding emotional depth to the series, he has earned acclaim for his compelling portrayal of a character grappling with past traumas.

7. Alchemy of Souls

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, and Hwang Min Hyun

Director: Park Joon Hwa

IMDB rating: 8.8

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 30

Where to Watch: Netflix

The story follows a sorcerer who has possession of a blind woman’s body. However, the story becomes interesting when a man approaches her to change his life for the better. Lee Jae Wook played the role of Jang Uk, a noble but delinquent master of the Jang family of Daehoguk. His character is a sad boy with a secret about his birth that everyone in the country talks about.

8. Death’s Game

Cast: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Choi Si Won, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

IMDB rating: 8.6

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Prime Video



Based on a webtoon, the K-drama follows a man who takes his own life after facing multiple traumas. However, he is punished by Death’s entity for coming alive multiple times in other people’s bodies. Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Cho Tae Sang, who is wrongfully accused of a crime and faces time in prison, where he discovers many secrets.

9. Impossible Heir

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Hon Su Ju, and Lee Jun Young

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bong

IMDB rating: 7.1

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 12

Where to Watch: Disney+

After a boy learns that his father comes from a wealthy family, he seeks to gain what is his. His journey takes him on multiple circumstances where he faces multiple troubles. Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of a person with a cold personality named Han Tae Oh.

