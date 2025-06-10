aespa’s Karina apologizes again for controversial post ahead of June comeback: ‘Really hard to…’

As aespa gears up for their June comeback, member Karina has stepped forward once again to communicate directly with fans. This move follows a political controversy that drew intense public scrutiny. Her latest message was delivered via the fan platform Bubble. It marks her second personal outreach since the incident first sparked online debate in late May.

A personal message

In her latest Bubble message, Karina opened up about her thoughts and emotions, reflecting on the period of silence that followed the controversy. She thanked fans for their patience and offered an apology for the concerns she had caused.

Expressing sincerity, she wrote that she had been diligently preparing for aespa’s return and emphasized how much she missed engaging with fans.

As quoted by AllKpop, “You’ve waited for a long time,” she said. “I practiced and prepared really hard to meet your expectations.” Karina added, “I’m so sorry and thankful for making you worry. Are you doing well? I missed you so much, too.”

Mixed reactions from the public

Karina’s heartfelt note triggered a flood of responses online. Over a thousand comments appeared across various platforms within hours. Many supporters welcomed her message and praised her courage for addressing the issue directly once again. However, a significant portion of online users expressed more reserved or critical views.

Some netizens commented that they were still grappling with the controversy and found it challenging to view Karina in the same light as before.

Others pointed out that certain phrases used in her message reminded them of terminology popularized by Ilbe (a far-right online forum in South Korea). It raises concerns that her choice of words might be unintentionally provocative, even if not malicious in intent.

What sparked the backlash?

The controversy began on May 27, when Karina uploaded a photo of herself wearing a striking red jacket adorned with the number 2. What seemed like a simple fashion post became a flashpoint when she included a rose emoji in the caption. South Korea’s upcoming presidential election has been nicknamed the Rose Election due to its spring timing.

And with red and the number 2 being associated with a particular political party, some viewers interpreted her post as carrying political implications. Within hours of the post gaining traction and sparking heated debate, Karina swiftly deleted it.

Fans and netizens alike speculated about the meaning behind the image. Some defended it as a coincidence, and others accused her of subtle political signaling.

Clarifications from Karina and SM Entertainment

Following the incident, Karina tried to explain the situation directly to fans. She denied that the post had any political intention and expressed regret that it had caused confusion. Her agency, SM Entertainment, also issued an official statement shortly after. They asserted that there was no deliberate political message behind the post.

