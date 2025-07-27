Madhampatty Rangaraj’s second wife Joy Crizildaa announces pregnancy just hours after marriage; flaunts baby bump

Actor and chef Madhampatty Rangaraj recently made the headlines after announcing his second marriage to stylist Joy Crizildaa. Now, the actor’s wife shocks the internet as she breaks the news about being pregnant.

Are Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa expecting their first child?

Taking to her official social media handles, Joy Crizildaa said, “Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy.” Sharing the happy news, the stylist posted a picture alongside her husband.

Joy had recently made it official that she had married Rangaraj at a temple, with both of them appearing together. Interestingly, the actor-chef was once married and even has two kids from his first marriage.

See Joy Crizildaa's posts here:

Madhampatty Rangaraj’s first wife, Shruthi Rangaraj, is an advocate based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The lawyer was active on social media up until a few weeks ago, even posting pictures with her sons.

While it is unclear whether Rangaraj has divorced his first wife, the lawyer still has pictures of him pinned on her Instagram handle. With the bio even reading, “Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife,” an official reaction by her on the same hasn’t been made.

See pictures of Shruti Rangaraj here:

Who is Madhampatty Rangaraj?

For those unaware, Madhampatty Rangaraj is a popular actor and chef known to have appeared in a couple of movies. The chef began his career in the food business in 1999 and later moved to Bengaluru, where he opened a restaurant.

Over the following years, he returned to his hometown, Madhampatty, where he started catering to film crews. As a caterer, the chef worked in more than 400 weddings, even providing food at Karthi’s wedding.

Later on, Rangaraj made a name for himself, debuting as a lead actor in the romantic drama Mehandi Circus (2019). The film, written by Raju Murugan, is directed by the filmmaker’s elder brother, Saravana Rajendran.

With Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi making her debut in Tamil cinema, the film was a major success, both critically and commercially.

Aside from appearing in the Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin, Madhampatty Rangaraj has been the judge of the show Cooku with Comali for Season 5 and Season 6.

