Is Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 getting an official announcement on his 50th birthday? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is currently in the works with director SS Rajamouli helming the project. As an official announcement about the movie is yet to be made, will the makers be dropping an update for the superstar’s 50th birthday?

SSMB29 to receive an official update for Mahesh Babu’s birthday

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of SSMB29 will not be unveiling an official announcement or content on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The superstar will be turning 50 on August 9, 2025, with the usual norm of having a major update about his films.

However, the report mentions that the official announcement will take a bit more time, but it will be a global phenomenon.

Mahesh Babu takes a vacation to Sri Lanka

Mahesh Babu and his family recently took a vacation trip to Sri Lanka, celebrating his daughter Sitara’s birthday. The superstar is expected to have a long shooting schedule in August 2025, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas allocating a large number of dates.

As per India Today, a source said, “August is when the cameras start rolling again. Mahesh has been undergoing extensive physical training, and Priyanka’s dates have been locked in after long coordination. This schedule is going to be intense and crucial for the story arc.”

About SSMB29

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure and is said to feature the superstar playing a rugged explorer similar to Indiana Jones, drawing inspiration from African tales. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026.

However, the makers are said to have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, mostly in 2027.

As Mahesh Babu plays the lead role, the film will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles. Moreover, it has been reported that the superstar will have a massive solo dance number in the film.

