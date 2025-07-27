Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Coolie outpaces Thalapathy Vijay’s LEO in advance bookings at the US, Lokesh Kanagaraj set to script history

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth as the leading man, is trending exceptionally in the advance sales. The much-awaited mass action drama is outpacing all the major biggies of Tamil cinema in the US pre-sales, including Thalapathy Vijay's starrer Leo.

Coolie outpaces Leo in US advance booking

With 18 days still to go, Coolie has sold more than 16,000 tickets for the North American premiere, in 760 shows across 340-plus locations. The movie fetched a solid pre-sales of USD 436K and is soon clocking over the USD 500K mark. AMC Cinemas and other locations are yet to open the advance booking.

Advertisement

When compared with the previous Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Leo, Coolie is performing much better in the pre-sales. Before 18 days of release, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer had sold 13,000 tickets in 630 plus shows across 280 locations for the US premiere and had clocked over a pre-sales of USD 300K. One must note that Coolie has more shows compared to Leo as of now.

Coolie set for huge opening at the global box office

All the promotional assets of Coolie have worked in its favor till now. All eyes are now on the audio launch event and the trailer. The advance booking is expected to see a massive surge after its trailer release, which is expected to be on August 2nd. Moreover, the advances are likely to open in India in the first week of August, soon after its trailer launch.

Coolie is all set for a huge opening at the global box office. Don't be surprised if it emerges as the biggest opener of Rajinikanth's career. The hype is touching the rooftop, despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. If content clicks, Lokesh Kanagaraj will hit the jackpot with Coolie, which is seen as the top contender to emerge as the first Kollywood movie to hit over the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: F1 Worldwide Box Office Update: Brad Pitt starrer emerges 2nd biggest original film of post Covid era after Oppenheimer, Tops USD 500 Million globally