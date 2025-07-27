Rashmika Mandanna sends out a public message to rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda: 'I always keep telling you...'

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2025. Ahead of its big release, Rashmika Mandanna shared the film’s trailer with a special message for rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, and fans can’t keep calm.

Rashmika Mandanna’s major shoutout for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika Mandanna reshared the trailer of Kingdom and said, “Wohhhooo!!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! Got to wait 4 more days after watching this cool of a trailer.. not fair!”

Advertisement

“Vijay Deverakonda, I always keep telling you-you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just .... Something else,” she added.

Apart from a special message for her rumored boyfriend, Rashmika also called Gowtam Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander ‘geniuses,’ underlining how she can’t wait to watch the movie. Also, she is excited to see Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and calls her “the bestest cutie.”

See Rashmika Mandanna’s post here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making the headlines for quite some time owing to their dating rumors. Both actors have often been spotted on multiple occasions, frequently joining each other for vacations and festivities.

Recently, Vijay made the headlines for his relationship after mentioning how he has been growing up over the last years. The Arjun Reddy star highlighted that he makes the effort to spend more time with his parents, friends, and girlfriend.

Advertisement

More about Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is an action movie directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film features the story of an undercover spy who is tasked with the mission of destroying an underworld crime syndicate led by his elder brother Siva.

Whether he manages to succeed in his mission and what leads him to take on the crime syndicate, becoming a leader himself, forms the entire story. With Vijay in the lead, Kingdom has Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in supporting roles.

The first installment of a planned dulolgy is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Is Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 getting an official announcement on his 50th birthday? Here’s what we know