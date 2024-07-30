aespa’s Karina to sit out SYNK : PARALLEL LINE in JAPAN’s Fukuoka concerts on July 30 and 31 due to poor health

aespa’s Karina is going to sit out the group’s upcoming concerts in Japan’s Fukuoka for their ongoing live tour SYNK : PARALLEL LINE. According to SM Entertainment, the K-pop idol is suffering from health issues, so medical professionals have advised her against performing at the concerts.

Karina to sit out aespa’s Fukuoka concerts following absence from Osaka stage

On July 30, SM Entertainment issued an official notice stating that Karina will be absent from aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE concerts in Fukuoka, Japan on July 30 and 31.

Explaining the situation, the agency cited that Karina is yet to recover from her poor health condition. As she needs more rest in accordance with the medical professional’s advice, she will not perform at today’s scheduled concert.

Previously, on July 28, Karina also sat out aespa’s Osaka concert due to her ongoing health issues. SM Entertainment’s latest decision after a long consultation shows that the K-pop idol is still in need of rest to regain stability.

In their official statement, SM Entertainment further apologized to fans while asking them to continue supporting the aespa leader. The agency also vowed to make her health their utmost priority so she can recover and return to the stage soon.

Meanwhile, on July 30 and 31, aespa is slated to hold concerts at Marine Messe Fukuoka B Hall. With Karina’s absence, the remaining three members NingNing, Winter, and Giselle will take over the stage.

Advertisement

Read SM Entertainment’s full statement here:

More about aespa

aespa is a four-piece K-pop ensemble formed by SM Entertainment which also launched legendary groups like Girls’ Generation, EXO, SHINee, Red Velvet, Super Junior, and more. Composed of four members, this 4th generation girl group debuted on November 17, 2020, with their first digital single Black Mamba.

Right from the start, the group attracted a significant spotlight with their distinctive yet enigmatic concept that set them apart from their contemporaries.

Currently, the group is on the road for their second world tour SYNK : PARALLAL LINE, which they kicked off on June 29 in Seoul. Following their ongoing Japan schedule, aespa will visit more Asian cities and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM’s army band sweeps spot among final 8 at military music contest after competing with 45 others; PIC