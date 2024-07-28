aespa’s Karina to sit out SYNK: Parallel Line concert in Osaka on July 28 due to health issues

aespa is one of the most followed K-pop girl groups who are currently on their second world tour. It has been announced by aespa’s agency that leader Karina will not be attending the upcoming concert in Osaka, Japan due to some health issues.

aespa’s Karina will sit out the SYNK: Parallel Line concert in Osaka, Japan on July 28

On July 28, KST, aespa’s agency SM Entertainment released a statement about Karina and her attendance at their ongoing concert through the girl group’s official X (previously Twitter) account.

In the statement, SM Entertainment announced that aespa leader Karina would not be present at the 2024 aespa Live Tour SYNK: Parallel Line in Osaka, Japan at Asue Arena Osaka on July 28.

It was added that the aespa leader has been diagnosed by a doctor following rehearsals who has advised her to rest, hence, Karina will be sitting out today’s concert due to health issues.

The agency further apologized to fans for the inconvenience and to Karina’s fans who were looking forward to her performance. Further, they informed that Winter, Giselle, and Ningning along with aespa’s staff will be performing today.

Meanwhile, after Osaka, aespa will move on to Fukuoka at Marine Messe Fukuoka on July 30 and 31 finally concluding the Japan leg of the SYNK: Parallel Line world tour for the time being. Aespa will return to Japan to set fire on stage at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on August 17 and 18.

Advertisement

aespa further will be seen performing in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia as part of the SYNK: Parallel Line tour.

Know more about aespa

aespa is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups who are best known for their unique metaverse concept and addictive music style. aespa is a four-member group made up of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

In other news, aespa made a banging comeback with their first studio album Armageddon on May 27, 2024, alongside the lead track of the same name. The album’s hit pre-release track Supernova has become aespa’s first song to peak on the Billboard Excl US chart in the top ten.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho and Red Velvet’s Irene's dating rumors resurface after attending aespa's SYNK: Parallel Line concert together