aespa’s Supernova music video becomes girl group’s 8th MV to surpass 100 million views mark

aespa, the charismatic girl group that has been captivating audiences with their music and visuals not long ago dropped their comeback album Armageddon. As of today, aespa’s Supernova music video has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

On July 21, 2024, at 3:20 PM KST aespa’s pre-release track from Armageddon album, Supernova music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

In doing so, Supernova has become the girl group’s 8th music video to cross the 100 million views mark on YouTube following Black Mamba, Savage, Next Level, Girls, Spicy, Drama, and Dreams Come True.

Watch aespa’s Supernova MV here:

Supernova by aespa was released on May 13, 2024, as the pre-release track of their debut album Armageddon. Supernova became aespa’s first song to top the Circle Digital Chart.

Meanwhile, Supernova is a dance track with a base in hyper-pop. The track samples the tune of Planet Rock by Afrika Bambaataa and Soulsonic Force. The track further has a captivating heavy kick and bass with an addictive hook alongside a synth melody.

Supernova was also mentioned by NASA, marking another great achievement for the group. The track also became aespa’s first song to debut in the top ten on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. USA chart.

Know more about aespa

aespa is a four-member girl group under SM Entertainment. They are noted for their addictive tracks and hyper-pop music style. The girl group consists of four members namely leader Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

aespa marked their banging debut with the release of their hit single Black Mamba on November 17, 2020. Black Mamba’s MV achieved the highest number of views for a K-pop group’s debut within 24 hours of its release.

In other news, aespa recently marked its Japanese debut with the release of the single Hot Mess on July 3, 2024. The single album also features two more singles Sun and Moon and ZOOM ZOOM. It should be noted that ZOOM ZOOM was previously released by aespa as the original ending soundtrack for the hit anime series Beyblade X on October 6, 2023.

