aespa tops girl group brand reputation rankings for July as IVE and TWICE follow close behind; Check top 30

Aespa, the K-pop girl group who recently made a banging comeback with their album Armageddon has topped the girl group brand reputation rankings for July 2024. IVE and TWICE have followed close behind taking over the second and third spot respectively.

On July 14, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group reputation rankings for July 2024. These rankings are calculated after a complete in-depth analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes related to K-pop girl groups.

aespa emerged at the top of the July girl group brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,189,495. It marked a 14.41 percent increase in aespa’s ranking since June.

In aespa’s analysis, Supernova, MY, and concert were the high-ranking phrases, and addictive, sing along and record were the top-ranking terms. Additionally, the positivity-negativity analysis revealed that aespa recorded 91.83 percent positive reactions. aespa recently took over the charts with their first album Armageddon.

IVE swept off the second place with a 4,533,636 brand reputation index. IVE recently made a comeback with their EP IVE SWITCH.

TWICE came in the third spot with a score of 4,253,417 brand reputation index marking a huge 85.10 percent rise in their index since June.

LE SSERAFIM emerged in the fourth position with a 4,008,137 brand reputation index for this month seeing a 65.29 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, the fifth spot was taken by (G)I-DLE, who accumulated a brand reputation index of 3,960,533. It saw a 53.38 percent increase in the girl group’s ranking since June.

Who took the top 30 spots on the July girl group brand reputation rankings?

aespa IVE TWICE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE Red Velvet Apink OH MY GIRL Girls’ Generation ILLIT BABYMONSTER tripleS ITZY cignature MAMAMOO BLACKPINK STAYC KISS OF LIFE LOONA Girl’s Day NewJeans fromis_9 APRIL woo!ah! Kep1er H1-KEY EXID Dreamcatcher Candy Shop NMIXX

