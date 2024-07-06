aespa is a South Korean girl group that made its comeback with its first full studio album, Armageddon, in May 2024. One of the lead tracks from the album, Supernova, has garnered a total of 100 million plays on the music streaming service platform, Spotify.

aespa's Supernova exceeds 100 million plays on Spotify

On July 6, 2024, it was observed that aespa’s song Supernova garnered a total of 100 million plays on Spotify. The song reached the milestone nearly a month after its release. Moreover, it is the group’s 10th song to hit the stream count following Black Mamba, Next Level, Savage, Illusion, Dreams Come True, Spicy, Girls, Hold On Tight, and Drama. It dropped as the pre-release lead single from aespa’s first full studio album, Armageddon

Previously, the song has also scored a Perfect All-Kill, or PAK, which is one of the most difficult titles to achieve in the South Korean music industry. When a particular song simultaneously grabs the top spots in the Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube charts, only then do they receive the PAK status. The group achieved a PAK with their song Savage from their first mini-album of the same name in 2021.

The album, Armageddon, was released on May 27, 2024, at 6 PM KST, along with the music video for the title track, which has the same name as the record. It consists of a total of 10 songs, and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

More about aespa

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group is also holding their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The first show of the tour kicked off on June 29, 2024, in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, and will conclude the first leg in Thailand.

