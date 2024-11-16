All THE BOYZ members to NOT renew exclusive management contract with IST Ent; joining MC Mong's ONE HUNDRED

In a significant career move, all members of THE BOYZ have made the decision to part ways with IST Entertainment, marking the end of their exclusive management contract with the agency. As of November 15, TENASIA reported that the popular boy group will be moving to a new management, ONE HUNDRED, an entertainment agency founded by the renowned artist MC Mong, alongside p_Arc Group chairwoman Cha Ga Won.

ONE HUNDRED confirmed the news shortly after the report, expressing excitement and optimism about the move. The agency praised THE BOYZ's strong sense of unity and teamwork, emphasizing that the group’s desire to transition together was a key factor in their decision.

ONE HUNDRED also shared their commitment to fully supporting the group in both their collective activities and individual endeavors, ensuring that each member has the platform to shine both as part of THE BOYZ and in their solo projects.

The move comes as THE BOYZ, comprising Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, prepare for a new chapter in their career. Starting mid-December, the group is expected to begin their promotions under ONE HUNDRED, with many fans eager to see how this new collaboration will elevate the group’s dynamic presence in the K-pop scene.

ONE HUNDRED, a relatively new but quickly growing agency, has already made a position in the industry, thanks to its affiliation with respected labels such as Big Planet Made, home to artists like Lee Seung Gi and SHINee’s Taemin, and INB100, which manages EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. The agency’s focus on nurturing talent and providing personalized support aligns with THE BOYZ's goals as they continue to build on their success since their debut in 2017 with the song Boy from their debut EP The First.

Fans can expect exciting developments as THE BOYZ transition into this new era under ONE HUNDRED, and with their incredible teamwork and commitment, there’s no doubt they will continue to rise to new heights in their career.

