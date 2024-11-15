THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo and staff member visit hospital after being attacked by saesang fan at dorm; IST Ent vows 'strict legal action'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of stalking and assault.

In a shocking incident, THE BOYZ member Sunwoo and a staff member were attacked by a sasaeng fan at the group’s dorm. According to reports on November 14, the incident took place on November 9 when Sunwoo was returning to the dorm after completing a schedule. The stalker fan, who had been hiding in the emergency stairwell, approached Sunwoo as he exited the elevator, creating a tense and dangerous situation.

Reacting swiftly, Sunwoo immediately alerted a staff member about the intruder. Together, they confronted the individual until the police arrived. However, the confrontation escalated, with the stalker becoming physically aggressive. During the altercation, the staff member was struck multiple times while attempting to detain the intruder. The fan was subsequently arrested on charges of trespassing and assault and is currently under police investigation.

IST Entertainment addressed the incident through an official statement, confirming that both Sunwoo and the staff member sought medical attention following the attack.

"Immediately after the incident, Sunwoo and our staff visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. We prioritize the artist’s health and well-being and are conducting regular condition checks," IST Entertainment shared.

The company also disclosed a series of alarming incidents in recent weeks, including a tracking device found attached to an artist’s vehicle and deliberate damage inflicted on the tires of another car. These actions have raised serious concerns about the safety and privacy of the group members, prompting IST Entertainment to take a firm stance against such illegal behavior.

"Recently, we discovered a tracking device on the artist’s vehicle and identified intentional damage to another vehicle’s tires. We have filed police reports and secured CCTV footage to prevent any recurrence," the agency stated.

In their official response shared on X (formerly Twitter), IST Entertainment emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against privacy invasions, announcing plans to pursue strict legal action without leniency.

"These actions are clear illegal acts that cause mental and material harm. We are responding with a zero-tolerance policy and will take firm legal action," the statement read.

The incident has left fans worried about the safety of THE BOYZ members, sparking widespread calls for stronger protections. While Sunwoo and the staff member have since received medical care, IST Entertainment’s prompt action and commitment to legal measures have been met with approval, but fans continue to demand stricter security protocols to safeguard their favorite artists.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know are under threat or facing any form of assault, please reach out to the nearest help soonest possible. There are several helplines available for the same.

