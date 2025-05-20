Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 8: Lilisa Trains Tina; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I Want to Change! / Get on my Level, Friggin' Noob,’ Otoha reveals Tamaki’s old band, Bitter Ganache, issued a battle challenge after learning Tamaki might leave for Otoha’s band. Tamaki agreed to evaluate Lilisa’s skill firsthand.

During practice, Lilisa struggles to sync with Tamaki’s bass due to her unreadable emotions and also faces difficulty guiding Tina, though she admires her effort. When the four rehearse together, Tamaki dismisses Tina’s progress and demands that Lilisa remove her from the band immediately.

Advertisement

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 8 will continue after Tamaki declares Tina unfit for the band. As Tina prepares to quit, Lilisa steps in and promises she will get Tina to reach Tamaki’s standards within five days.

Tina gains another chance, and Otoha proposes a special training method to help her improve. The group’s commitment will be tested as they scramble to prepare for the upcoming band battle under mounting pressure.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 8, titled ‘It’s Not a Waste!! / I’ve Got a Secret Strategy ♡,’ is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, airing on JNN (TBS). It will also be available for streaming on platforms including d Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and Bandai Channel.

International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 8 on HIDIVE with a subscription. Additionally, fans in Southeast Asia can stream the series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, where it is made available regionally.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Rock Is A Lady's Modesty anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 7: Tina Unable To Meet Expectations; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More