Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 4: Alice Brings Lilisa Trouble; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In Let's Do It! Let's Do What Feels Good! Lilisa plays guitar with Otoha again, thinking back on the hobbies she sacrificed to uphold her Noble Maiden image. The session rekindles her love for rock, and she agrees to form a band with Otoha. At school, her distraction is mistaken for academic dedication.

After class, they decide on becoming an instrumental rock band aiming for the Fuji Rock Festival. Meanwhile, Alice grows resentful of Lilisa, believing her presence disrupts the Suzunomiya household's balance.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 4 will likely explore Lilisa's experiences as she deals with maintaining her outward image in high society while secretly playing in a rock band. Otoha’s mention of recruiting more band members suggests the possible debut of new characters.

The episode will also feature additional jam sessions between Lilisa and Otoha, likely featuring more of their usual heated exchanges. Fans can expect there to be new complications arising from Alice’s ire, likely resulting in negative developments in both Lilisa’s personal life and her plans for the band.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones. Japanese fans can catch the latest episode on JNN, also known as TBS.

International fans can stream the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 4 on HIDIVE, keeping in mind that access to the platform’s services requires a paid subscription. Southeast Asian fans can also watch the series via Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

